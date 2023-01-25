President of Southeastern announces retirement

After 14 years of service to Southeastern Louisiana University, President John L. Crain announced his retirement today to faculty and staff through a “Letter From The President” email.

In the letter, he said he would be leaving the university once the University of Louisiana System (ULS) finds a replacement, which should be by the end of the academic year.

ULS System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson will soon share more information about the forthcoming presidential search process. Dr. Crain stated he is committed to working with Henderson, system staff, and the Board of Supervisors to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.

Dr. Crain started his career at Southeastern as a professor in the College of Business in 1987 and was later promoted to department head in 1999. After that, he served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs from 2001 to 2008 and became university president in 2009.

In a university press release, improvements under Dr. Crain’s presidency were detailed. According to the release, during his tenure, several new and remodeled academic and student residential buildings, as well as a brand new student union, were completed, along with the introduction of many new academic programs, academic assistance and campus life activities. Additionally, Lion Athletics has witnessed competitive successes by numerous teams, as well as strong academic achievement by student athletes. Furthermore, the Southeastern Foundation also expanded significantly as private fundraising gained prominence in the face of public financial shortages.

He concluded the announcement by saying, “I remain grateful for the opportunity to work with so many outstanding students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Collectively, they are the reason Southeastern has been and will continue to be a great institution. Lion Up!”