Late fourth quarter run propels Southeastern over UIW

Graduate transfer Boogie Anderson continued his stellar season for the Green and Gold by racking up 19 points vs. UIW at the University Center during Thursday night’s win. (Feb. 2, 2023)

Southeastern defeated UIW 77-67 after a late fourth-quarter run on Thursday night at the University Center. They improved to 14-9 on the season with an 8-2 conference record and a 9-2 home record.

Graduate transfer Boogie Anderson led Southeastern in points with 19 on 8-14 (57.1%) and had five assists.

Freshman forward Brock Rowbury had 18 points and seven rebounds on 8-12 (66.6%) shooting. Junior forward Nick Caldwell also chipped in 15 points on 50% shooting.

This win marked their fourth straight victory during the late season.

“We have to take it one game at a time. We’re not worried about what place we’re in – we have to have really good preparation and learn from the mistakes we made in this game,” head coach David Kiefer said.

The Cardinals went on a 13-2 run to start the game. During this run, Southeastern committed four turnovers in only 3:30 minutes.

After a slow start, SLU went on a run of their own, and by the 3:10 mark of the first half, they took the lead 28-27. By the end of the period, UIW was up 36-33.

The Green and Gold re-took the lead at 51-50 after a made 3-point shot by guard Alec Woodard.

With 5:05 remaining in the game, the Lions were up 63-60. They proceeded to go on a 14-7 run to close the game. Rowbury highlighted this run after he made an and-one shot with 55 seconds left in the game.

SLU was also much more efficient in the second half scoring the ball. In the second half, they shot 54.5% from the field compared to 41.9% in the first half. The Lions also dominated the paint, scoring 46 out of 77 points in the paint.

“We came out a bit lackadaisical, and Incarnate punched us in the mouth, and we had to regroup at the timeout. We have good leadership, and we chipped away and got back to being who we are,” Kiefer said.

Southeastern’s defense also turned up in the second half of the ballgame. In the first half, UIW shot 7-11 (63.6%) from three. However, they shot 0-7 from three in the second half.

With seven games remaining, Southeastern will be on the road for 5 of them. They will look to go on a positive run to end their season.

The Lions faced off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earlier today at the UC.

Stay tuned for further coverage.