Tennis secures first win of season against Dillard

Carla Del Barrios showing excitement after scoring a point in her singles match vs. Dillard at Southeastern Tennis Complex on Monday afternoon. (Feb. 20, 2023)

On Monday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., Lady Lions Tennis swept Dillard out of the water with a shutout win of 7-0.

Despite the windy weather, the team overcame Dillard in all of their single and doubles matches. Assistant coach Dalina Dahlmans found that even though the weather was challenging, her players didn’t let it influence their performance.

“We played fantastic today. Overall there was a great team performance and I am very satisfied with today’s results,” Dahlmans said.

The doubles match pairings today were Flory Bierma and Putri Insani (6-1), Gabrielle Dekkers and Panatchakorn Suanarsa (7-6), and Bogi Csordas and Nadia Hitzman (6-3). Each duo played a successful game against the Bleu Devils with talent and teamwork.

Even with team members dealing with injuries, Lady Lions tennis still picked up their rackets and gave it their all. Alba Perez was one of those players out on the court who found herself pleased with today’s matches while working through her wrist injury.

“I liked seeing the team do so well and support each other today. Also, this is only my second match of the season due to my injury, so I’m very happy to be back out on the court and enjoyed the outcome,” Perez explained.

All of the Lady Lions won their singles matches, putting tennis at 1-3 overall on the season.

Perez won against Dillard’s Valentina Gomez 6-1. Along with her, junior Carla Del Barrio beat Truc Tan 6-0 and found that her teammates winning the doubles was very important for the squad.

Del Barrio added, “Today, showing up and winning the doubles was really important and I think we need to keep working on our doubles and continue to win those matches and points.”

Dalhmans added to this sentiment that this win is a confidence booster and is well overdue. She said, “We’ve had a couple of close matches and the girls really put themselves out there today to get the win, so I think this is for sure going to be a confidence booster for the upcoming matches.”

For their next match, the tennis team will be up against Southern University in Baton Rouge at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 25.