No need to fear, Grad Fair is still here

Graduating students prepared to take pictures at the Grad Fair last year at the Student Union Ballroom. Grad Fair will occur this year on March 13 and 14 in Student Union Ballroom.

Southeastern Alumni Association is hosting Grad Fair in the Student Union Ballroom on the third floor of the Student Union from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Cap and gowns, Southeastern rings, graduation invitations and more will be available. Reserve your time slot here if you want to have your senior portrait taken. Photos will be printed in Le Souvenir and will be available for purchase.

Seniors can expect to see the bookstore, Career Services, Document Source, graduate programs, Student Support Services and other SLU organizations. They will be arriving to help seniors navigate this important milestone.

For more information about the Grad Fair, visit the Southeastern Alumni Association website.