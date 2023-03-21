Share+your+gratitude+at+the+Big+Event

Each year, students from Southeastern participate in the Big Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, with a rain date of Saturday, April 1.

An annual service project that benefits the Hammond area, the Big Event is a day for students and staff to participate in community service projects as a way of showing appreciation to the community that supports SLU.

The history of the Big Event started at Texas A&M University as a way to show gratitude to the people who make it possible for students to succeed academically, participate in athletics and keep the campus running smoothly. The first Big Event at SLU happened in 2011, with over 300 students helping the Hammond community. Since then, the Big Event has become a tradition with the purpose of saying thank you to the community.

On the day of the Big Event, volunteers often gather on campus before being assigned to different job sites. From painting houses and laying bricks to picking up litter and raking yards, the work done is important, as small steps wind up having a major impact on the Hammond community.

Everyone taking part in that event will receive a t-shirt that they are encouraged to wear during the day. There are various job sites with different needs, so students are encouraged to wear something comfortable that they do not mind getting dirty.

The Student Government Association’s Director of Traditions Zach Poche stressed the excitement of the Big Event and what it means for the city of Hammond.

“Students should be excited for the Big Event because it provides the student body with the ability to spend a day doing cheerful service for Hammond and its surrounding communities. Students will travel to various job sites and perform a morning of service for businesses, nonprofits and organizations across the Tangipahoa area,” Poche said.

The Big Event is a great opportunity to express gratitude for those who help Southeastern, and all students are welcome to participate.