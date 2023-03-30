Lady Lions cruise by the Crusaders on Senior Day

Junior Ysabella Lockwood prepares for devastating spike during Southeastern’s Senior Night triumph over William Carey on Tuesday afternoon at the Southeastern Beach Volleyball Complex. (March 28, 2023)

The Lady Lions snapped their five-game losing streak on Tuesday, March 28 against William Carey with a 4-1 victory on Senior Night at the Southeastern Beach Volleyball Complex.

Southeastern completed a double over the NAIA’s No. 8-ranked Crusaders, having beaten them earlier in the season by the same score on Feb. 26 at the Hub City Beach Bash in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Green and Gold beach volleyball squad improved its regular season record to 6-15 (2-4 SLC) and climbed to fifth place in the Southland Conference standings.

“I thought throughout each match, we stuck to a game plan to create opportunities for us. We had a clear good and bad side today, but with the win, we created that good side and did a better job today than recently,” Head Coach Jeremy White said.

To open up the game, SLU lost the first period to WCU; however, they came back strong during the second. Seniors Meagan Scuderi and Eyrn Wilks defeated the Crusaders in two straight sets by double-digits (21-11, 21-11).

After the second period, the Lady Lions continued their hot streak and won the next three periods. SLU’s evening was capped off by senior Mabry Ward and junior Ysabella Lockwood. The duo won both sets by a score of 21-9 to give SLU their first win since March 17.

“We talked about things we wanted to do differently going into the last half of the season, and I feel like we came out and supported each other,” Ward said.

Southeastern will next head to South Carolina to play in the Coastal Carolina Invitational. They open up with two games on Friday, April 7 against the University of Tampa and Erskine College before facing host Coastal Carolina University and the College of Charleston on Saturday, April 8.

SLU will play Tampa at 7 a.m. and will wrap up the day against EC at noon. Stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar Newsletter for more information and coverage of beach volleyball.