Lady Lions spike expectations during annual scrimmage

Troy Allen, Staff ReporterAugust 23, 2023
Junior+middle+hitter+Kibi+Huggins+attempts+spike+over+fellow+junior+middle+hitter+Hannah+Brewer+and+sophomore+outside+hitter+Ryley+Boyne.+
Troy Allen
Junior middle hitter Kibi Huggins attempts spike over fellow junior middle hitter Hannah Brewer and sophomore outside hitter Ryley Boyne.

Lady Lions volleyball hosted their annual Green vs. Gold scrimmage on Friday Aug. 18, in the University Center. 

Team Gold won 3-2, with junior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo leading the way with 20 kill shots and 21 digs. Junior setter Gracie Duplechein had 17 digs and led the Gold in setting percentage with 37.8%. As for the Green, junior setter/opposite hitter Rachel Hartman led the way with 14 kill shots, while senior libero/defensive specialist Ansley Tullis had 27 digs (leading both teams). 

“I thought we competed well, that’s been the typical thing for us during practice, and it’s exciting to see. We worked hard, and I think we did an excellent job on that, and our kids did a good job applying what we learned the last couple weeks,” Head Coach Jeremy White said. 

The overall scrimmage was very productive, with great energy from the players and crowd alike. As SLU heads into the 2023 campaign, they will look to defend their Southland Conference Title — the first in the program’s history. 

The Green and Gold defeated No. 1 seed Houston Christian University 3-1 to secure the championship. On Friday, Aug. 25, SLU will start their season versus Grambling at 12:30 p.m. in the University Center. Later in the day, Southeastern will raise their championship banner before a game against Washington; the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the match and autographs will be held post-match. 

To round out a weekend of volleyball, Southeastern will host UTEP on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1:30 p.m. 

“It’s a big deal, and it’s been a long time coming for this program. We’re excited that we get to do something awesome and show everyone we’re taking this program to a new level. And we get to do it in front of a packed crowd, and hopefully, we can make some extra space for another one,” White said. 

To watch each game live, tune into ESPN+ and for more coverage on Lady Lions’ volleyball, visit The Lion’s Roar News. 

Come out to the UC this weekend to show your support for the reigning SLC champions. 
About the Contributor
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a Mass Communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined the Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball, and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football, and play video games.
