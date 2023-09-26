What to know for Career Fair

Career Fair, one of the many anticipated events of the fall semester, will be happening this Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the REC.

This is an opportunity for students of all classifications and majors, as well as alumni, to meet with over 150 employers locally and nationally who are looking to fill available positions at their establishments. The experience allows students to network, gain job insight and even meet potential employers.

There are a few things to take note of for any students planning to attend. Employers will be expecting students to be dressed professionally and the dress qualifications for Career Fair can be found on the Office of Career Services tab on SLU’s website. Students should also come ready with copies of their resumes to hand out to future employers as they browse and socialize.

Some companies that will be participating in the Career Fair are Target, Tangipahoa Parish Library, Ochsner Health, Mississippi College School of Law, ELOS Environmental, among the many employers in attendance. There is an electronic booth map for the set up of all the companies’ booths, along with a printed version that will be available at the fair once attendees are checked in.

Career Fair only happens once a year, so if any students or alumni are trying to find employment, be at the REC on Sept. 28.