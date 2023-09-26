The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

What to know for Career Fair

Chloe Williams, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 26, 2023
Senior+marketing+major+Kyle+Chatman+discusses+his+interests+to+an+employee+from+CGI+at+the+2022+Career+Fair.+
Hydee Holsapple
Senior marketing major Kyle Chatman discusses his interests to an employee from CGI at the 2022 Career Fair.

Career Fair, one of the many anticipated events of the fall semester, will be happening this Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the REC.

This is an opportunity for students of all classifications and majors, as well as alumni, to meet with over 150 employers locally and nationally who are looking to fill available positions at their establishments. The experience allows students to network, gain job insight and even meet potential employers. 

There are a few things to take note of for any students planning to attend. Employers will be expecting students to be dressed professionally and the dress qualifications for Career Fair can be found on the Office of Career Services tab on SLU’s website. Students should also come ready with copies of their resumes to hand out to future employers as they browse and socialize. 

Some companies that will be participating in the Career Fair are Target, Tangipahoa Parish Library, Ochsner Health, Mississippi College School of Law, ELOS Environmental, among the many employers in attendance. There is an electronic booth map for the set up of all the companies’ booths, along with a printed version that will be available at the fair once attendees are checked in. 

Career Fair only happens once a year, so if any students or alumni are trying to find employment, be at the REC on Sept. 28.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Chloe Williams, Editor-in-Chief
Chloe Williams is an English major with a concentration in creative writing and minors in communication and theater. She hopes to become a newspaper reporter who will be able to write and travel for the news and spread the voice of the people. You can find her anywhere that contains a stage, hanging out and eating with her friends on campus, or taking a nap when she gets the chance.
Hydee Holsapple, Copy Editor
Hydee Holsapple is an integrative biology major with minors in chemistry and communication. She has been with The Lion's Roar team since Feb. 2022 and currently serves as the copy editor. She loves learning and is recognized by the compassion and integrity she displays in her eyes and smile.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Devin Brock, a junior business administration major, and Adrian Shaper, a junior industrial technology major, play a game of one-on-one basketball.
Challenge yourself with the Lion Strong Freshman Fitness Challenge
A group of students multi-tasking in the union as they chat and work on their laptops.
College for beginners: A guide for freshmen
Meet one of the eight new Southeastern food delivery robot. This one just made its way from the Union to Twelve Oaks Hall.
Meet “Grubby,” Southeastern’s new robot delivery friend
The entrance to the University Counseling Center standing tall in the September heat.
A look into future "Talk Save Lives" presentations
Surviving the scorch: State of emergency and tips for Louisiana’s summer heat
Surviving the scorch: State of emergency and tips for Louisiana’s summer heat
A student walking in front of the union wearing a graphic T-shirt with the addition of red flannel as a belt.
Is fashion SLU students’ passion?
More in Showcase
SLUs senior defensive back Victor Tademy tackles Huskies wide receiver Karl Reynolds behind the line of scrimmage for a loss. (Sept. 23, 2023 - Hammond)
Southeastern drops home opener to HCU
SLU players celebrate their 48-14 win over Murray State last season at Strawberry Stadium. (Oct. 1, 2022 - Hammond)
Lions set to host Huskies in anticipated SLC home opener
Newcomer Nikola Vimmerová makes her way down the 4k course. The Lions competed in the annual LSU Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15.
Roaring start for Lions Cross Country season
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Sawyer awaits the snap in a 48-14 win over Murray State at Strawberry Stadium last season. (Oct. 1, 2022 - Hammond)
Southeastern seeking first win of season in big FCS matchup at Eastern Washington
SLU players give the Lion Up sign in their team huddle during a game against Washington at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Aug. 25, 2023 - Hammond)
SLU volleyball asserts itself on the national stage following historic week of play
Junior forward Maycie Massingill shields ball from a JSU defender during SLUs 1-0 victory at Strawberry Stadium. (Sept. 10th, 2023 - Hammond)
Southeastern out-muscles Jackson State at Strawberry Stadium

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *