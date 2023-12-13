Lions can’t keep pace with Bulldogs, drop third straight

Southeastern men’s basketball fell to 2-8 on the season last night in Ruston following an 89-60 defeat to Louisiana Tech (9-2).

Graduate guard Alec Woodard and senior forward Nick Caldwell led SLU in scoring with 16 and 13 points respectively. Woodard added four rebounds and a team-high three steals, while Caldwell grabbed five boards and a joint team-high two blocks.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs’ hot shooting was too much for the Lions to handle. LA Tech converted 14 of their 26 three-pointers, good for a blistering 53.8% from deep.

Senior guard Tahlik Chavez enjoyed a superb outing. The Charleston Southern transfer tormented SLU all evening long to the tune of 22 points, including six threes.

Southeastern attempted the same amount of triples (26), but only sank eight, which paled in comparison to their opposition.

The Lions trailed from start to finish as the Bulldogs scored the game’s first eight points and never looked back, leading 44-27 after 20 minutes of play.

The second half played out much like the first. LA Tech outscored SLU 45-33, cruising to their ninth win of the season.

While the Bulldogs appear to be the class of Conference USA this year, the Lions have their work cut out for them.

Now on a three-game skid, Southeastern currently sits at six games below .500. In fairness to the Green and Gold, their non-conference slate has been far from easy and has included a lot of travel.

In fact, through 10 games, SLU has played under the comfortable confines of the Pride Roofing University Center just twice since the season tipped off back in early November.

Their road journey will venture next to the Bluegrass State for a clash with the Murray State Racers (3-5) on Saturday, Nov. 16.

On the bright side, at least Ja Morant won’t be on the court as Southeastern searches for an elusive third win of the season against a similarly struggling Murray State side.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Murray, Kentucky and the game will be available on ESPN+.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Murray, Kentucky and the game will be available on ESPN+.

If you'd rather listen on the radio, tune into 90.9 The Lion