The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Lions can’t keep pace with Bulldogs, drop third straight

Chase Gispert, Sports Editor December 13, 2023
Senior+forward+Nick+Caldwell+goes+up+for+a+layup+during+Southeasterns+opening+day+win+over+Delta+State+at+the+Pride+Roofing+University+Center.+%28Nov.+6%2C+2023+-+Hammond%29
Troy Allen
Senior forward Nick Caldwell goes up for a layup during Southeastern’s opening day win over Delta State at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Nov. 6, 2023 – Hammond)

Southeastern men’s basketball fell to 2-8 on the season last night in Ruston following an 89-60 defeat to Louisiana Tech (9-2).

Graduate guard Alec Woodard and senior forward Nick Caldwell led SLU in scoring with 16 and 13 points respectively. Woodard added four rebounds and a team-high three steals, while Caldwell grabbed five boards and a joint team-high two blocks.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs’ hot shooting was too much for the Lions to handle. LA Tech converted 14 of their 26 three-pointers, good for a blistering 53.8% from deep.

Senior guard Tahlik Chavez enjoyed a superb outing. The Charleston Southern transfer tormented SLU all evening long to the tune of 22 points, including six threes.

Southeastern attempted the same amount of triples (26), but only sank eight, which paled in comparison to their opposition.

The Lions trailed from start to finish as the Bulldogs scored the game’s first eight points and never looked back, leading 44-27 after 20 minutes of play.

The second half played out much like the first. LA Tech outscored SLU 45-33, cruising to their ninth win of the season.

While the Bulldogs appear to be the class of Conference USA this year, the Lions have their work cut out for them.

Now on a three-game skid, Southeastern currently sits at six games below .500. In fairness to the Green and Gold, their non-conference slate has been far from easy and has included a lot of travel.

In fact, through 10 games, SLU has played under the comfortable confines of the Pride Roofing University Center just twice since the season tipped off back in early November.

Their road journey will venture next to the Bluegrass State for a clash with the Murray State Racers (3-5) on Saturday, Nov. 16.

On the bright side, at least Ja Morant won’t be on the court as Southeastern searches for an elusive third win of the season against a similarly struggling Murray State side.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Murray, Kentucky and the game will be available on ESPN+.

If you’d rather listen on the radio, tune into 90.9 The Lion and as always, to keep up with SLU hoops, visit The Lion’s Roar.

1
View Comments (1)
About the Contributors
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$180
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
SLU players give a Lion Up in the postgame huddle following their 3-0 sweeping of UIW on Senior Night at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Nov. 4, 2023 - Hammond)
Oregon puts an end to Lady Lions’ dominance
Lady Lions celebrate their first Southland Conference regular season title in school history at the Pride Roofing University Center following their 3-0 sweep of Lamar. (Nov. 9, 2023 - Hammond)
Lady Lions prepare for Ducks in northwest NCAA tourney showdown
Lady Lions celebrate a point during sweep of Nicholls earlier in season at the PRUC. (Oct. 26, 2023 - Hammond)
SLU sweeps TAMUCC for back-to-back SLC tournament titles
Senior SLU guard Hailey Giaratano makes her move to the basket on sophomore LSU guard Flaujae Johnson during the Lady Lions clash with the Tigers at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Nov. 17, 2023 - Hammond)
LSU outmuscles Southeastern in bigtime catfight
SLU players pose with River Bell Trophy after last years 40-17 triumph in Thibodaux at John L. Guidry Stadium. (Nov. 17, 2022)
Lions look ahead to River Bell Classic following trouncing of TAMUC
Senior SLU guard Hailey Giaratano guards the ball during the Lady Lions opening season win over Millsaps at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Nov. 6, 2023 - Hammond)
Lady Lions dominate Millsaps in season opener, fall to Mississippi State on the road

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$180
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (1)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • J

    Joey GrazianoDec 14, 2023 at 4:41 am

    Well written piece…

    Reply
    https://lionsroarnews.com/31475/lions-cant-keep-pace-with-bulldogs-drop-third-straight/sports/#comment-1129