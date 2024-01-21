The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

A royal farewell from Miss Southeastern 2023

Samantha Sims, Campus Life Editor January 21, 2024
Miss+Southeastern+2023%2C+Kobi+Isabella+Painiting+showing+her+official+sash.+
Courtesy of Claire Cyrus Photography
Miss Southeastern 2023, Kobi Isabella Painiting showing her official sash.

Miss Southeastern 2023, Kobi Isabella Painting, will pass on her crown to the 64th annual Miss Southeastern 2024 in the upcoming days. 

Painting first competed on the Miss Southeastern stage in 2021 as a freshman. Two years later, she won the crown and title of Miss Southeastern 2023.  

Over the years, she has seen herself and the competition grow in many ways. In her opinion, her confidence has grown the most. 

“When I first started I had little to no confidence at all,” Painting said. “I decided to take a leap of faith and compete in Miss Southeastern 2021 as a freshman.”

Looking back, Painting said she is glad she did. It opened the door for many opportunities. 

Amongst all the students Painting represents, one of them is her older sister Thea Painting. 

Kobi and Thea along with their other sister, Brendyn Painting, are very close. Thea and Brendyn have seen Kobi’s growth firsthand.

“She has stepped up and done a great job of representing her university and the student body in many ways,” Brendyn said. 

Painting was given the crown at a unique period in Southeastern history. She was on the committee to help search for a new dean, and was able to know and work with two university presidents. 

Miss Southeastern 2023 singing on the Miss Louisiana stage after being named as one of the final 10. (Samantha Sims)

At Strawberry Jam last spring, she stood with Dr. John Crain at his last cake-cutting as our president. In December 2023, she attended the investiture of Dr. William Wainwright as he became the new president of SLU. 

Although these moments were imperative in Southeastern’s history, Kobi said she cherishes every moment that she’s been able to experience. 

No memories are the same and they all hold an important place in my heart,” she said.

Although there were many positives in being the titleholder, Kobi shared there were some hardships. 

She said she struggled to find the balance between Miss Southeastern’s duties, her personal life and school. 

In the end, she said she was able to achieve balance. Kobi said she is thankful for the team of people who encouraged and helped her achieve it. 

Kobi has a few ambitions after passing down the crown. 

She said she hopes to continue working in the Miss America Organization and possibly get a marketing internship, and that her dream job would be working long-term in the social media field, perhaps for a marketing firm or business.

For now, Kobi said she is focused on the upcoming Miss Southeastern Competition.   

She said she is excited to crown the new Miss SLU and help her on her year-long journey. 

“I want to encourage her, but also be a shoulder to lean on, a friend, mentor and listen when they need it.  I cannot wait to meet our new Miss Southeastern,” Kobi said. 

As Kobi reflects on her time as Miss Southeastern, she would like to thank her friends and family for their unwavering love and support through it all. 

“We are so very proud to be her big sisters and have thoroughly enjoyed following her along this journey. We can’t wait to see what her future holds,” Thea shared. 

Additionally, Kobi said she is grateful for the abundance of people who helped her become the best version of herself. 

“Officially signing off your Miss Southeastern Louisiana University, 2023, Kobi Isabella Painting,” she remarked. 

To see Kobi Painting’s farewell and the new Miss Southeastern 2024 crowned, visit the Columbia Theatre located in Downtown Hammond on Jan. 26. Entry is free. 

To stay up to date with information, you can also follow the Miss Southeastern Instagram page @misssoutheasternla.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Samantha Sims, Campus Life Editor
Samantha Sims is a communication major with a concentration in strategic communication. She is from Gretna and joined The Lion’s Roar staff in Sept. 2022. She loves to execute her passions for photography, writing, reading and connecting with others by working at Student Publications. She was recently promoted to campus & community editor. You can usually catch her anywhere on campus, so don’t hesitate to say hi!
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$220
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Projects fall semester
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Project's fall semester
Melissa May, owner of Mel’s Cheesecake, and LeAnne Miller, owner of The Wooden Grove, pose for a photo under The Wooden Grove sign.
Mel's Cheesecake and The Wooden Grove are family owned, Hammond proud
REVIEW | “Hunger Games” prequel was a ballad of confusion and mediocrity
REVIEW | “Hunger Games” prequel was a ballad of confusion and mediocrity
Editor Ian Stewart taking a look at his own TikTok page while at home.
How TikTok affects the mindset of users
Sophomore vocal performance major Chance Rodenkirch performs a solo in Moses Hogan’s “I’ll Make the Difference,” the closer to the choral department’s semesterly concert, entitled “A Vision of Hope.”
Equality is the melody throughout choir department’s “A Vision of Hope”
The newly crowned Miss Black and Gold Zsane Wicker doing a walk around the stage with her crown and bouquet at the pageant.
Alpha Phi Alpha’s black and gold pageant returns after eight-year hiatus
More in On Campus
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Wainwright and Henderson sharing a heartfelt hug after Henderson finished his speech at the investiture ceremony on Dec. 1.
A look back at first investiture in 15 years
Editor-in-chief Chloe Williams pictured with Good Morning America host and SLU alumna Robin Roberts on Nov. 2, 2023.
Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams
New year brings swift changes to coasting device policy
New year brings swift changes to coasting device policy
Bailey Milburn, a senior mathematics major and chief justice of SGA, poses in front of the lion statue in friendship circle.
Bailey Milburn steps up to become new SGA chief justice
Dr. Christy Montgomery, the new dean of students, finds shade under the big trees just outside of Pottle Hall.
Montgomery ready to advocate, address student needs as dean of students

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$220
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *