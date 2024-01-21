A royal farewell from Miss Southeastern 2023

Courtesy of Claire Cyrus Photography Miss Southeastern 2023, Kobi Isabella Painiting showing her official sash.

Miss Southeastern 2023, Kobi Isabella Painting, will pass on her crown to the 64th annual Miss Southeastern 2024 in the upcoming days.

Painting first competed on the Miss Southeastern stage in 2021 as a freshman. Two years later, she won the crown and title of Miss Southeastern 2023.

Over the years, she has seen herself and the competition grow in many ways. In her opinion, her confidence has grown the most.

“When I first started I had little to no confidence at all,” Painting said. “I decided to take a leap of faith and compete in Miss Southeastern 2021 as a freshman.”

Looking back, Painting said she is glad she did. It opened the door for many opportunities.

Amongst all the students Painting represents, one of them is her older sister Thea Painting.

Kobi and Thea along with their other sister, Brendyn Painting, are very close. Thea and Brendyn have seen Kobi’s growth firsthand.

“She has stepped up and done a great job of representing her university and the student body in many ways,” Brendyn said.

Painting was given the crown at a unique period in Southeastern history. She was on the committee to help search for a new dean, and was able to know and work with two university presidents.

At Strawberry Jam last spring, she stood with Dr. John Crain at his last cake-cutting as our president. In December 2023, she attended the investiture of Dr. William Wainwright as he became the new president of SLU.

Although these moments were imperative in Southeastern’s history, Kobi said she cherishes every moment that she’s been able to experience.

“No memories are the same and they all hold an important place in my heart,” she said.

Although there were many positives in being the titleholder, Kobi shared there were some hardships.

She said she struggled to find the balance between Miss Southeastern’s duties, her personal life and school.

In the end, she said she was able to achieve balance. Kobi said she is thankful for the team of people who encouraged and helped her achieve it.

Kobi has a few ambitions after passing down the crown.

She said she hopes to continue working in the Miss America Organization and possibly get a marketing internship, and that her dream job would be working long-term in the social media field, perhaps for a marketing firm or business.

For now, Kobi said she is focused on the upcoming Miss Southeastern Competition.

She said she is excited to crown the new Miss SLU and help her on her year-long journey.

“I want to encourage her, but also be a shoulder to lean on, a friend, mentor and listen when they need it. I cannot wait to meet our new Miss Southeastern,” Kobi said.

As Kobi reflects on her time as Miss Southeastern, she would like to thank her friends and family for their unwavering love and support through it all.

“We are so very proud to be her big sisters and have thoroughly enjoyed following her along this journey. We can’t wait to see what her future holds,” Thea shared.

Additionally, Kobi said she is grateful for the abundance of people who helped her become the best version of herself.

“Officially signing off your Miss Southeastern Louisiana University, 2023, Kobi Isabella Painting,” she remarked.

To see Kobi Painting’s farewell and the new Miss Southeastern 2024 crowned, visit the Columbia Theatre located in Downtown Hammond on Jan. 26. Entry is free.

To stay up to date with information, you can also follow the Miss Southeastern Instagram page @misssoutheasternla.