The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Southeastern snaps four-game losing streak with win over NSU

Troy Allen, Staff ReporterJanuary 27, 2024
Senior+guard%2Fforward+Nick+Caldwell+%28right%29+battles+Northwestern+States+Justin+Wilson+during+the+opening+tip-off+on+Jan.+22+at+the+Pride+Roofing+University+Center.+
Troy Allen
Senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell (right) battles Northwestern State’s Justin Wilson during the opening tip-off on Jan. 22 at the Pride Roofing University Center.

Southeastern senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell dropped 21 points to lead the Lions past the Northwestern State Demons 71-62 on Monday night at the Pride Roofing University Center. 

The Green and Gold snapped a four-game losing skid and secured a much-needed win. They sit at 7-12 on the season with a 2-4 Southland Conference record and a chance to turn around their season. 

Caldwell’s point total nearly matched his season-high; he scored 23 points on the road against Murray State on Dec. 16.  

Joining Caldwell was junior guard Roger McFarlane, who had 18 points, 13 boards, three steals and one alley-oop slam that capped off the win. In his last seven games, McFarlane is averaging a double-double with 15.1 PPG and 10.8 rebounds; both lead SLU. 

Graduate guard Alec Woodard chipped in 16 points, drilled three out of six triples and swiped away a career-high five steals. The trio combined for 55 points out of Southeastern’s 72 points. 

Just 20 seconds into the ballgame, Caldwell hit a layup to get the Lions on the board. On the first defensive possession, Woodard intercepted a bad pass and fell on top of the ball to nab his first steal of the game.

Right out the gate, the energy from the Green and Gold was elevated but short-lived. NSU guard Cliff Davis responded with a triple, his first out of four. The Demons kept pace with the Lions as both teams traded buckets in the first period. 

With 8:55 remaining in the first period and the score at 21-18 in SLU’s favor, Northwestern embarked on a 12-0 run in the next 5 minutes to make the score 30-21.

After a timeout from Head Coach David Kiefer, Southeastern went on a 12-4 run to end the half down 34-33. To start the run, Woodard hit a pull-up three-pointer coming off of a high pick-and-roll; two made free throws by sophomore forward Dylan Canoville closed out their scoring surge. 

The two teams would trade blows in the second half until SLU went on an 11-0 run from the 8:33 mark to 5:57. McFarlane’s dunk highlighted the outburst. 

Caldwell intercepted a pass and threw the ball ahead to Woodard, who was already running in transition. Woodard tossed a beautiful pass to McFarlane for the alley-oop slam, which erupted the crowd and fellow teammates. 

Davis ended the game with 15 points for NSU and his co-star Chase Forte added 12 points. 

The Green and Gold will look to continue their momentum as they head west to Beaumont, Texas, to tango with Lamar University. The Cardinals are 5-2 in their last seven games and tied for second place in the SLC.   

The two Southland rivals will clash tonight at 6 p.m. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch the game live. 

For more information and coverage on Lions basketball, visit The Lion’s Roar.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore SLU point guard Jalencia Jen Pierre speeds past a Texas A&M-Commerce defender and extends for the easy layup. (Jan. 20, 2024 - Hammond)
SLU victorious in duel with rival Lady Lions, win sixth consecutive game
Senior SLU guard Hailey Giaratano rises for a jumper vs. Northwestern State at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Jan. 18, 2024 - Hammond)
Giaratano’s big second half leads Lady Lions to fifth straight win
Sophomore SLU forward Dylan Canoville attempts to drive by Loyola New Orleans defender at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Dec. 30, 2023 - Hammond)
Southeastern loses third straight to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi
Graduate guard Avery Wilson dishes pass to teammate in SLUs opening game of the season vs. Delta State at the PRUC. (Nov. 6, 2023 - Hammond)
Lions split opening games to start Southland Conference play
Southeastern players celebrate clinching the first regular season Southland Conference championship in school history after sweeping Lamar 3-0 on Senior Night at the PRUC. (Nov. 9, 2023 - Hammond)
Lady Lions roar through Southland, claim second consecutive championship
SLU Rugby breaks from the trenches against Virginia Military Institute.
SLU Rugby sits atop the South

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *