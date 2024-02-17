The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Lions dismantle NSU, defeat TAMC on game-winner during road trip

Troy Allen, Staff ReporterFebruary 17, 2024
SLU+senior+point+guard+Roscoe+Eastmond+fires+a+cross-court+pass+against+UIW+at+the+Pride+Roofing+University+Center.+%28Feb.+5%2C+2024+-+Hammond%29
Troy Allen
SLU senior point guard Roscoe Eastmond fires a cross-court pass against UIW at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Feb. 5, 2024 – Hammond)

Southeastern’s men’s basketball team conquered the road in bouts against the Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 5-7 SLC) 69-59 on Saturday, Feb. 10, and against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (9-16, 3-9 SLC) 79-77 on Monday, Feb. 12. 

SLU is currently the hottest team in the SLC. They have won five straight games and six out of their last seven to bring their record to 12-13 with a 7-5 record in the Southland Conference. The Lions currently possess the longest winning streak in the SLC. 

Southeastern saw four players enter double-figures in the win against NSU: senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell (15), senior guard Roscoe Eastmond (14), junior guard Roger McFarlane (10) and sophomore forward Dylan Canoville (10). 

The two foes battled each other in the early minutes to start the match, but a made three from freshman guard Kam Burton gave the Green and Gold a 14-11 lead with 8:37 left to play. SLU outscored the Demons 16-9 for the remainder of the first half to give themselves a 10-point cushion at 30-20. 

The Lions held onto their lead for the rest of the game and shot a very efficient 57.7% from the field in the second half to stave off the Demons. 

Against TAMC, McFarlane hit a mid-range jump shot with three seconds left in overtime to deliver the win for Southeastern. The Florida native scored 16 points and tied a career-high 15 rebounds to accompany his game-winner. 

Caldwell collected his first double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 boards, while Eastmond and freshman forward Brock Rowbury scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. 

During the winning streak, Caldwell averages 19.4 points per game and 7.2 rebounds, while McFarlane averages 16 points per game and nine boards; the duo is leading SLU in points and rebounds during this time frame. 

The Green and Gold will return to Hammond, America, to play against the Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 4-8 SLC) on Feb. 17 in the Pride Roofing University Center.

The Huskies have lost four out of their last five games heading into the matchup. 

Tune in on ESPN+ to watch the game live, and visit The Lion's Roar for more information on Lions basketball. 
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism.
