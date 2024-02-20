Roaring triumph: Lady Lions dominate the Huskies with a 20-point victory

The Lady Lions were ready for a feast as they bounced back from their loss against Lamar on Feb. 17 with an impressive 60-40 win over Houston Christian University at the Pride Roofing University Center.

Graduate forward Kennedy Paul, junior guard Taylor Bell and junior transfer Arianna Patton made impressive plays and added numerous points on the board.

Paul led SLU to bury the Huskies with a season-high 22 points while shooting 50% from the three-point line.

Paul said, “I knew the team needed me to step up and give a spark off the bench to get us going offensively. Everything today felt natural.”

“It’s been a while since I had the confidence to keep shooting, but I know the team believes in me, I just have to believe in myself as well,” she added.

Then, Bell scored 11 points for the Lions with five rebounds. She electrified the court today, dazzling with six consecutive league games of double-digit scoring. She went 5-9 from the field, showcasing impeccable precision and unstoppable, contagious energy.

Paul and Bell scored all 14 of the Lady Lions’ first-quarter points to build some momentum going into the second quarter.

Patton added nine points for the Lions and shot 2-2 on three-pointers and 60% from the field, reigning over the Huskies.

Southeastern was quick on its feet with defensive attacks and scored 10 points from HCU’s rebounds. The Lions were relentless as they preyed upon the Huskies, keeping an advantage over HCU throughout.

Going into the third quarter, SLU continued to press its advantage, furthering the gap until it buried the Huskies. The Lady Lions dominated from start to finish, seizing control of every quarter with flair and finesse.

Head Coach Alya Guzzardo said she is very excited about the stretch and is excited to see where they can finish throughout the season.

“Our bench players are stepping up in the big roles and it’s taking a load off of our starters,” Guzzardo said.

Southeastern asserted its dominance, soaring to a commanding 26-point lead in the final quarter, leaving no doubt as they clinched yet another exhilarating victory. Although the Huskies tried to fight back and add a few points to the board with less than a minute remaining in the last quarter, they were far too late.

Although the Lions dominated the court, there is always room for improvement. Going forward, Guzzardo said she would like to see the team’s offensive game expand more on the perimeter and showcase their shooting talent.

The Green and Gold will return to the court after a week-long hiatus on Feb. 24 at the PRUC against the University of New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

Come out and support the Lady Lions on Senior Day.

For more information and coverage of Lady Lions basketball, visit The Lion’s Roar.