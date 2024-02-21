The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Barbier delivers first series win over Tarleton State as head coach

Troy Allen, Staff ReporterFebruary 21, 2024
SLU+freshman+pinch-hitter+Peyton+Woods+watches+onward+in+the+on-deck+circle+before+his+awaiting+at-bat+against+Tarleton+State+on+Saturday+afternoon.+%28Feb.+17%2C+2024+-+Pat+Kenelly+Diamond+at+Alumni+Field+-+Hammond%29
Troy Allen
SLU freshman pinch-hitter Peyton Woods watches onward in the on-deck circle before his awaiting at-bat against Tarleton State on Saturday afternoon. (Feb. 17, 2024 – Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field – Hammond)

Southeastern’s newly acquired baseball head coach, Bobby Barbier, won his first series in the Green and Gold 2-1 (4-9, 2-0, 5-2) over the Tarleton State Texans at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field from Feb. 16-18.

After a seven-year stint with Northwestern State, Barbier was announced as head coach on June 5, 2023. After a fun-filled weekend of baseball, he kicked off his Southeastern coaching career with a winning record to start the regular season.

“We had a tough one last night; we all had some jitters. But it was good to see them come out and play well today. Dakota Lee was fantastic, and he kept the game where it needed to be to let us have a chance to score a little bit. Last night, the crowd was great; today, it was freezing cold, and we still have folks out here. It’s been a great two days,” Barbier said after the 2-0 victory over TSU on Feb. 17.

Lee, along with the likes of senior pitcher Jackson Rodriguez and junior pitcher Lance Lauve, combined for a five-hit shutout to tie the series 1-1.

In Saturday’s game, junior outfielder Parker Coley had three hits, one RBI and one run. His efforts awarded him the Player of the Game honors. The Sterlington native followed up his performance with two RBIs and one hit in Sunday’s matchup.

Backing Coley’s performance was infielder Shea Thomas. He had two hits, two RBIs and a home run slam that sent Alumni Field into a frenzy. After suffering a 4-9 loss in the series opener, the Lions outscored the Texans 7-2 in the two remaining games.

The Green and Gold will travel east to face off against South Alabama today, Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Mobile.

Barbier will look to continue to lead his new squad to glory in the early parts of the campaign as baseball season has officially begun in Hammond, America.

Tune in on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. to watch. For more information and coverage on Lions baseball, visit The Lion’s Roar.
About the Contributor
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
