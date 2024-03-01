Highlighting the Lady Lions’ dominant victory over Southern

Lady Lions tennis defeated the Southern Jaguars 5-2 at the Southeastern Tennis Complex on Thursday, Feb. 22, then bested Dillard University 6-1 on the road on Feb. 25.

SLU did fall to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi yesterday at home, 4-0 in its Southland Conference opener.

With the recent victories, Southeastern sits at 5-5 on the young season after starting a brutal 1-4 in the first five matches.

In the doubles games against the Jags, freshman Bente Bierma and senior Alba Perez dominated their matchup 6-2 over Paris Washington and Kai Wince. Meanwhile, junior Bogi Csordas and freshman Leana Gomez cruised in their doubles matchup 6-3 over Baluck Deang and Shahd Habib.

Freshman Taisia Bolsova and sophomore Panatchakorn “Fresh” Suanarsa eked out their matchup 5-4. The Jags’ Jessica Hess and Agye Mintah duo gave the Green and Gold a run for their money, but the Lady Lions still prevailed.

“One thing we do well is fight and support each other. I want to see us continue that fight and make good decisions while we’re out there. We play hard, but we need to play smarter to get to where we want to be for the season,” Head Coach Jason Hayes said after the doubles matches.

In the singles, SLU won all but two matches; they dominated Southern 4-2 in those games.

After defending home court, the Lady Lions traveled to New Orleans for a road bout against Dillard; the momentum from the home games carried over into the matchup against the Blue Devils.

They took the doubles point and won five out of six matches in the singles game, completely dominating their opposition.

Junior Kate Oborina remains undefeated this spring with a perfect 4-0 record in singles matches; Oborina prevailed over Dillard’s Tran Truc 6-2 and 6-3.

Bierma also won dominantly, beating Blue Devil Hrblijan Anja 6-1 in both sets.

Despite dropping its last game against the Islanders, Southeastern has won four of its last five contests and will look to get a coveted first SLC win against UIW at home on Monday, March 4.

First serve is set for 10 a.m. at the Southeastern Tennis Complex.

For more information and coverage of Lady Lion tennis, visit The Lion’s Roar.