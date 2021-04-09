University student charged with aggravated battery in campus stabbing

The University Police Department received a call on April 3 about a disturbance in Louisiana Hall. UPD is currently investigating the incident and has placed Southeastern student Elizabeth Grace Johnson on interim suspension.

In the late hours of Saturday, April 3, the University Police Department received a call regarding a disturbance on the third floor of Louisiana Hall.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported LSU student Draven Upchurch had suffered multiple stab wounds. According to police, Southeastern student Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, is accused of stabbing Upchurch following a dispute between the dating couple.

After authorities were called, both Upchurch and Johnson were rushed to North Oaks Medical Center, where Upchurch was brought into immediate surgery; Johnson was later booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

Southeastern spokesman Mike Rivault shared that Johnson is currently suspended from the university and the school is currently investigating the incident.

“This incident currently remains under investigation, and the student will go through the proper university disciplinary process as well as the criminal justice system process. The university process may result in disciplinary measures up to and including expulsion, but that is not yet complete. While the incident remains under investigation, the student has been placed on interim suspension from the University, which bars access to campus and class pending disciplinary resolution,” Rivault said.

As of April 9, Upchurch is still hospitalized and listed as critical condition.

Blood drives have been set up in Baton Rouge and Hammond to help Upchurch’s recovery efforts. The Blood Center in Hammond at 1116 McKalske Drive, and a blood drive hosted by TriDelta and TKE through Our Lady of the Lake Hospital was held on Wednesday April 7.

Along with the two blood drives, a GoFundMe account was created in efforts to assist Upchurch’s family with medical bills.