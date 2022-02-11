Ribbon cutting welcomes local businesses to downtown Hammond

Owners of Luma Coffee Roasters proudly show off their ribbon. Luma was one of two other businesses who celebrated their openings with a ribbon cutting.

Three local businesses celebrated their new openings with a block party to welcome them into downtown Hammond on Feb. 10.

The Creative Studio, The Wonder Collective and Luma Coffee Roasters all held ribbon cutting ceremonies, the events lasting back to back. All three locations have unique attributes to them including photography, shopping and a coffee cafe.

Local businesses are being heavily supported by the addition of these three new locations.

The Creative Studio, owned and operated by Kali Norton, is a place for citizens of Hammond to get a professional headshot or high quality picture taken. Norton does several different types of tasks, including photography, brand design, marketing and web design.

“I love downtown and feel like the community is so supportive of small businesses, I’m very invested and getting to see The Creative Studio grow is going to be very exciting,” Norton said.

The Wonder Collective has several unique items to give as gifts to loved ones, including unique bags, shirts, mugs and more. The owner stated in the ribbon ceremony that “these are perfect for Valentines Day, which is just around the corner.”

Luma Coffee Roasters is a coffee shop in Downtown Hammond, acting as a place for students to come relax with coffee and pastries. The owner, who gave a speech at the ribbon ceremony, said that Luma wants to focus on “Excellence, Education, and Community.”

All three of these locations are located near the intersection of South Cypress Street and U.S. Highway 190.