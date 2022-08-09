Interim Dean Dr. Tara Lopez officially appointed dean of the College of Business

Dr. Tara Lopez leaning against the wall outside of Garrett Hall. Lopez recently was named the new dean of the college of Business after being interim dean.

Southeastern Alumna Dr. Tara Lopez was appointed Dean of the college of Business in June, 2022. Provost Dr. Tena Golding encouraged Lopez to apply for the full time position after seeing her success this past year as interim dean.

Lopez was asked to step in as interim dean in 2021. She was responsible for running the college in between the old dean stepping down and the hunt for someone to take their place.

Applicants were selected after a nationwide search led by Southeastern’s Committee of Faculty. They conducted phone interviews with each applicant, then selected people to participate in campus presentations.

The presentations were given in front of faculty, as well as students. After this, the committee recommended their dean of choice to the provost and the provost made a final recommendation to the President of the University.

“The successful candidate should embrace our mission and core values and fit with the culture of our institution,” stated Golding. “ Dr. Lopez is a hands-on, visionary leader who understands the needs of our students, faculty and external stakeholders.”

As Dean, Lopez is responsible for the entire college, which includes accreditations, making sure the curriculum stays relevant and being a liaison with the community to help provide opportunities for students.

“It’s an important thing that we do, making sure the curriculum we provide our students is giving them the best experiences that are preparing them for the workforce,” Lopez said.

Lopez looks forward to working with businesses to develop partnerships and internships that will benefit the students and the university. She is excited to lead the COB into a bright future that incorporates real world experiences alongside the curriculum to prepare students to enter the business world.

“I see our role at the College of Business is to make that transition from being a college student to being a really strong contributing employee,” Lopez said.

