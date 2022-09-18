Southeastern dominates CCSU 70-6 in home opener

The Lions run out onto the field for the first home game of the season.

Lions football opened its home season with a 70-6 victory against Central Connecticut State. The team scored less than three minutes into the first quarter and continued to show dominance on the field.

The Lions’ (1-2) 70-6 win is the most extensive output for SLU since beating HBU 76-7 in 2014. Last night’s performance also marked the first time SLU scored six rushing touchdowns in a game since the 2014 win as five different players reached the end zone.

Carlos Washington Jr. scored two touchdowns, one being the first of the game. Freshman running back Rodeo Graham Jr. found paydirt in the second quarter after trucking a Blue Devil defender near the goal line.

Senior wide receiver Mannie Logan-Greene took a reverse 26 yards to the house for the Lions’ last score of the third quarter. Senior running back tandem Jessie Britt and Taron Jones capped off Southeastern’s dominant day on the ground.

Quarterback duo Cephus Johnson III and Eli Sawyer each had solid outings vs. the Blue Devils. Johnson III tossed two total touchdowns to Anthony Spurlock and CJ Turner, while Sawyer found fellow freshman Maurice Massey for six, who shook off a tackler before sprinting 39 yards to the end zone.

In the performance, something that was most impressive was the Lions’ ability to move the ball. They were well-balanced, passing for 296 yards through the air with 305 yards on the ground.

Sophomore defensive back Jack Henderson made the play of the game defensively for SLU, picking off CCSU’s signal caller Romelo Williams late in the second quarter and returning it for a touchdown. Henderson read the eyes of the quarterback and sunk in coverage to come up with the stunning interception, making the second pick-six of his Southeastern career.

The Lions’ defense worked hard, only allowing CCSU to score once. Rowan Briggs had five tackles and a fumble recovery, and Gerald Henderson recorded a sack on CCSU’s quarterback.

Head Coach Frank Scelfo said it was a great feeling to win in Strawberry Stadium tonight. He noted the team thrives in front of their home crowd of students and fans.

Southeastern will continue its four-game home stand in Strawberry Stadium next Saturday, Sept. 24, against UIW at 6 p.m. The Cardinals are reigning Southland Conference champions.

“We improve from week one to week two, and week two to week three. We want to see that improvement continue this week at practice and see what will happen Saturday,” Scelfo said.