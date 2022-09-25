Southeastern shocks UIW with last-second touchdown 

Star receiver CJ Turner shined last night in a narrow 41-35 win over University of the Incarnate Word. The wideout amassed 139 yards along with 2 touchdowns receptions. His second score of the game was a 59-yard bomb, resulting in a walk-off game winner.

Turner was not the only Lion to have a big night as running back Carlos Washington Jr. ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington started to shine in the second quarter when he rushed for two touchdowns in the period. This got the crowd into the game as everyone screamed and cheered in the back-and-forth affair.

As a whole, the Lions generated 247 total rushing yards which is the most UIW has given up in this young season. The running attack allowed the Lions to push the ball down the field and control the clock. They won the time of possession battle 32:53 to 26:19.

This same rushing attack was also very successful last week in Southeastern’s victory over CCSU, a game in which they ran for 305 yards.

Quarterback Eli Sawyer took over for starting quarterback Cephus Johnson III after the first quarter. For the remainder of the game, Sawyer went 15-24 for 256 yards and tossed two touchdowns.

Sawyer was able to keep the ball moving throughout the game and made timely plays for the Lions. Not only did this allow them to stay in the game, but it kept the defense honest.

Southeastern’s newly found trio was able to lead SLU to 470 yards of total offense, which marks the second-highest this season. For the second straight week, the Lions were able to keep a balanced rushing and passing attack.

In the game’s defining moment, Turner expressed that all the team needed was one second to win the game.

“All we need is one second to win. I’ve watched so much football, anything can happen as you know. One second on the clock, we can win,” said Turner.

Turner also noted this is just one regular game and that he wants the team to get back to work by Monday.

The Lions hope to secure their third straight win next week as they take on Murray State at home in Strawberry Stadium. Tune into ESPN+ to get live stats from the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.