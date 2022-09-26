APO’s night of “Seven Deadly Sins”: Written and performed within 24 hours

The actors of all seven scenes gather for a picture on stage after the performance. Each scene was written and then rehearsed within 24 hours.

Alpha Psi Omega hosted its 24-Hour Theatre Spectacular on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Theater. The performance was made up of seven individual scripts, each portraying one of the seven deadly sins.

All scripts were written, learned and directed within a 24-hour time frame before the performance

When guests arrived, they were offered the chance to buy concessions, a rose for a cast member or raffle tickets for one of three prizes offered. The prizes consisted of two “Rocky Horror Picture Show” tickets and a tumbler, two “The Way We Say Goodbye” tickets or a Halloween-themed goody basket with a $5 concession voucher.

APO’s officers introduced the performance by congratulating the playwrights, directors, cast and crew for completing their goal of a play done completely within 24-hours.

Madison McHugh, director of the script “The Lust Connection,” said, “It was really intense. It was very high energy, which it kind of has to be, whenever you are doing something where you literally got the material at 7 a.m. I would do it again though.”

Some of the scripts included audience interaction, whether it be running around the aisles, moving audience members out of their seats or bringing the people on stage to be in the scene.

The script “The Game of Greed” brought audience members on stage to be judged for petty thievery crimes they committed. This was the only script in the play that had not been written beforehand and was entirely improvised.

Brooke Saunier, an actress in “The Game of Greed,” said, “It was very crazy considering ours was mostly improv. There was a glitch within the system for our script, and the writer is in New Zealand, so he couldn’t send us another one, but we did it and we pulled it off.”

All performers took the stage for a final bow and group pictures to celebrate their performance.

Carsyn Avegno, president of APO, said, “Tonight went really well. We had a full show with sounds and lights and it was seven full ten-minute shows, so it couldn’t have gone any better.”