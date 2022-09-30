Make way for Homecoming Week

The Student Government Association has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming Homecoming week. Homecoming will take place from October 3-8, with the theme “Roomie in the Jungle.”

Director of traditions and senior history major Zachary Poche discussed the amount of time needed to prepare for a celebration such as Homecoming.

“A lot of work goes into planning Homecoming. We started planning back in April and that’s where we started planning on the theme and things like that. Over the summer, we did some planning on settling events and booking locations,” Poche said.

The week will begin off campus with a fan favorite event, the Walk-On’s Welcome Home Special. Participants will get to enjoy Sunday Funday deals including $10 mimosa flights and $3 house wine and domestic pints. Roomie the Lion will make a guest appearance alongside Southeastern coaches and campus spirit teams.

The on-campus activities will begin with Homecoming Kickoff in front of the Student Union on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the start of the event, various clubs and organizations on campus will have displays for students, faculty and staff to check out. This will be followed up by a sheet sign judging. The competition involves

The National Pan- Hellenic Council will also be hosting its annual Black Family Reunion outside the Student Union from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. This event includes a dance performance put on by members of the NPHC along with food and drinks being provided.

Gumbo Ya-Ya is a staple homecoming tradition that is sponsored by the Campus Activities Board. The event will be held in front of the Student Union on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. The current homecoming court will also make an appearance and the new homecoming king and queen will be announced.

“There’s going to be free gumbo with lots of music and activities to choose from. Student organizations will be out there tabling showing off what they have to offer,” Poche said.

The Lip Sync battle will take place in the University Center on Oct. 6 from 7-10 p.m. This event consists of six or seven groups of students competing against each other in choreographed performances.

With the variety of events and activities in store for next week, Poche said he hopes students come out to participate in the festivities.

“They are in for a treat with some of these events. We are bringing back some events that haven’t been done in a couple of years, while also keeping our traditional events,” Poche said.