The road to royalty: 2022 Homecoming court Q&A

Southeastern announces members of the 2022 Homecoming court with the member of the Sweetheart and Beau courts.

The Lion’s Roar asked members of the Sweetheart and Beau Courts to provide input on their memories at Southeastern.

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

Sarah Gordon

Junior, Social Work , minor in Criminal Justice

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the unconditional love and support we as students receive from faculty and staff. I feel at home at Southeastern. I will continue to be the beacon light that encourages all to attend this phenomenal university.”

Jayla Ruffin

Senior, Health Systems Management

“My favorite part about Southeastern are the many events and organizations that are always going on throughout the semesters, this is what keeps the students going physically and mentally throughout their busy schedules. Also, this makes us all feel like one big happy family. The faculty and staff truly goes out their way to keep the student body happy and I love that about Southeastern.”

Kendall Adams

Senior, Early Childhood Education, minor in Communication

“My favorite part about Southeastern is its atmosphere of family. Being involved has allowed me to meet so many new people. No matter if I’m walking to class or getting lunch, I see someone I know and is greeted with a smile. Southeastern has given me everlasting bonds with people I now know as family.”

Thais Lindemayer Gomes

Graduate Student, Kinesiology and Health, concentration in Health Promotion

“My favorite part of SLU is the community on campus. In my opinion, people make the place. I have met so many friendly students, faculty, and staff who take care of me, and I am so grateful for that.”

Kayla Lee

Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is our student body. We are like one big family and each other’s biggest supporter. At Southeastern, there is always a helping hand wherever you go. I also love how here at Southeastern, we can celebrate each other at our highs and can also be there for one another at our lows.”

Jadi Foster

Senior, Psychology

“When I think of Southeastern Louisiana University as a whole, I am met with a feeling of comfort through its unwavering community. Growing up in Hammond, I have come to find that Southeastern isn’t just a university. It is the whole community and a family that I am so blessed to be a part of. I’m so grateful to have been chosen to represent this university that I call home.”

Ella Lombardo

Sophomore, Supply Chain Management

“I love Southeastern because of its sense of community. Whether I’m learning in the classroom, walking around campus, or cheering for the Lions, I am always surrounded by friendly faces and supportive faculty. I am so proud to be a part of the Lion family.”

Jonathan Zeringue

Senior, Accounting

“My favorite part about Southeastern is finally finding the right major for me after only four tries as well as joining my fraternity and making lifelong friendships.”

Joshua Freeman

Senior, Sport Management, minor in Athletic Coaching

“My favorite part of Southeastern is the family-like atmosphere and extremely friendly faculty and staff. You will never find a more caring bunch of educators anymore who care so genuinely about the well-being and all-around professional development of the students. And of course, I can’t forget to shout out all of my amazing friends who I have met so far on this journey. I wouldn’t be who I am and where I am today without their never ending love and support. Lion Up Forever!”

KeRon Jackson

Senior, English: literature and language

“My favorite part about Southeastern is family, community, growth, opportunity. It is a general thing known here at southeastern that is not just about a degree, but it’s about our life.”

Austin O’Brien

Senior, English, minor in Communication

“My favorite part of Southeastern is the community built around it. Through organizations here I’ve made friends that I see everyday and will hopefully get to keep even after I’ve graduated.”

Dominic Marino

Senior, Management, minor in Communication

“My favorite part about Southeastern is how it feels so much like a small community. You know almost everyone and get to build relationships with them. It feels so good to know a lot of people and be able to make connections and basically have a home away from home.”

Brent Scelfo

Senior, Accounting

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the experience of being involved in organizations and clubs on campus. I have been able to make great friendships and connections, which have made my college experience enjoyable. I was able to excel in the academic and social aspects of my life with these opportunities at SLU.”

Treylan Mouton

Junior, Business

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the class sizes. I am able to have better communication with my teachers.”