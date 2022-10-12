Last Week in Sports: Oct. 4-11

SLU football saw its three-game winning streak snapped as Texas A&M-Commerce came into Hammond, pulling off the upset 31-28 on Homecoming weekend (Oct. 8).

In their first season in the FCS and D1, the visiting Lions proved more than worthy of the classification jump. Despite winning the turnover battle 2-0, Southeastern was outgained 485-384 in total yardage and shot themselves in the foot with silly penalties.

The turning point in the game came on a third down and 15 from the SLU 26-yard line when TAMUC quarterback Eric Rodriguez drew a roughing the passer penalty. The sophomore signal caller found wide receiver Kenedy Snell on the play for just one yard, and it would’ve seemingly forced a field goal attempt that never came to fruition.

This first play of the fourth quarter proved disastrous for the Lions since it gave Commerce an automatic first down. Two plays later, the penalty culminated into an eight-yard Andrew Armstrong receiving touchdown, making it 31-21 in favor of Texas A&M-Commerce.

Southeastern would score to make it 31-28 but couldn’t get the TAMUC offense off the field, with Rodriguez gaining 12 yards on a crucial third and five to ice the game via a QB draw.

SLU’s tennis squad stole the glory across all sports last week, winning three individual titles at the Jackson State Invitational in Mississippi. (Oct. 7-8)

“Prime Time” performers for the Lady Lions featured senior Putri Insani and freshman Panatchakorn “Fresh” Suanarsa, who both took home singles championships. Insani also teamed up with fellow senior Flory Bierma to win the doubles crown, capping off an outstanding display.

Volleyball won its only game of the week vs. Lamar on Thursday night at the UC, 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 26-24) to improve to 15-4 on the season and 5-2 in Southland play. The victory put the Lady Lions in a three-way tie for second place atop the conference standings.

Junior outside hitter continued her stellar campaign, leading the Green and Gold in kills (16) and digs (18). Sophomore setter Gracie Duplachain paced SLU in assists with 46.

Southeastern soccer picked up action in the Lone Star State on Friday and Sunday, coming away with two hard-fought draws vs. UIW and Texas A&M-Commerce on the road.

The Lady Lions tied the Cardinals 2-2 in an entertaining match as both teams created plenty of chances. UIW drew first blood in the 27th minute through graduate student Keeley Ayala. Still, SLU equalized shortly afterward when senior and top scorer Mya Guillory chested the ball into the net just after the half-hour mark (31’).

Junior midfielder Kelsey Fuller then gave the Green and Gold the lead in the 56th minute. Her shot struck both posts before finding its way over the line. Ayala wasn’t done, however, as she knotted the game up once more (82’) to end the game with both sides all squared at two goals apiece.

A&M-Commerce proved a formidable opponent; neither Lady Lions squad could find the back of the net. Despite being outshot 17-7, Southeastern was able to scratch and claw its way to a 0-0 draw.

Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Griffin was undoubtedly the player of the game for SLU, totaling seven saves for the match. The Lady Lions are now 4-4-3 on the year and 2-2-3 in conference play.

The golf team journeyed on a trip to Jonesboro, Ark. (Oct. 10-11) for its third tournament of the fall season (Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate). SLU finished tenth out of 11 teams and was led by junior Grayson Glorioso, who shot +5 over the three rounds, good for a top 20 overall finish.

Reigning Southland Conference Golfer of the Month, Charlie Forster was forced to withdraw from the second round of play, affecting the Lions’ placement in the tournament. The sophomore sensation posted a fourth-best tourney score of 69 for the first round and came back with a 74 for the third and final round.