Southeastern cruises by Texas A&M Commerce, remains undefeated at home

Sophomore outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo starred in a bounce-back win over TAMUC. Hidalgo led the team in kills with fourteen while also adding ten digs.

Backing up Hidalgo, junior outside hitter Kailin Newsome had thirteen kills, and junior defensive specialist Ansley Tullis posted twelve digs.

The Lady Lions improved to an impressive 21-7 overall on the season, including an 11-0 record at home.

SLU won the game 3-0 (25-16, 25-20 and 25-13), which marks the 12th time this season they’ve held an opponent to zero sets won. Head coach Jeremy White noted attention to defense was emphasized during practice, and it’s showing up on the court.

“We’re getting better at the right time and getting healthier, too. The biggest thing was rebounding from Thursday’s loss and playing with the attitude we had today. We need to keep channeling that going into next week and in the conference finals as well,” said White.

The first set opened up with both teams having a back-and-forth affair; senior setter Ariana Hebert scored three straight aces, giving SLU a 9-6 lead.

This huge momentum swing gave the Lions a boost as they went on a 5-2 run, leading TAMUC 14-8.

The Green and Gold were able to keep their lead for the remainder of the set. On the last play, Hidalgo hit a kill shot giving SLU a 25-16 win.

The second set saw a lot more action as both sides traded leads. Southeastern pulled away during the period as Newsome and Hidalgo combined for nine kill shots.

The Lady Lions smelled blood in the water heading into the third set. They started strong, leading 12-4 early on.

Hidalgo helped the Lady Lions score four out of their next five points, which gave them a commanding 17-6 lead in the set. Southeastern won the last period 25-13.

“It’s always good being back in the win column and being back at home. We play better here, and the energy is better, so we love being here. After the loss on Thursday, it feels good to come back like that,” defensive special Ansley Tullis said.

As the season nears a close, Southeastern will travel to Lake Charles for their next game against McNeese. Game-time is on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. Tune into ESPN+ to watch the action.