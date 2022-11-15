Lady Lions’ volleyball team completes regular season unbeaten at the UC

Kailin Newsome in midair preparing to hit the ball into UIW’s side of the net while her fellow Lady Lions watch in anticipation. (Nov. 12, 2022)

The Lady Lions Volleyball team continued their undefeated home season at yesterday’s senior night game against UIW. This was the last contest of the regular season before the squad moves on to the Southland Conference Tournament next week.

The Cardinals came to win, but ultimately could not outperform the Lady Lions. The first set was touch and go, with Southeastern starting in the lead and then falling behind. SLU was able to secure the first set after Crispin Adams produced a kill on the final match-clinching point.

The second set started with UIW in the lead 4-0 before the Lady Lions could get onto the scoreboard by earning the next three straight points.. The teams stayed neck and neck for the most part until UIW faced plenty of attacking errors, causing SLU to take the lead at 15-8 after trailing 8-7. Southeastern kept the lead for the remainder of the second set.

The Lady Lions went into the third set energized and led from the start. Throughout the period, UIW was able to dwindle the point deficit , but ultimately never got the jump on SLU.

The atmosphere was different at this game due to not only it being Senior Night, but also the tragic loss of a player’s family member the night before, which also affected the whole team. “I thought they were aggressive in every aspect of the game,” said head volleyball coach Jeremy White.

Coach White explained the team’s and seniors’ camaraderie and how the Lady Lions played well despite unfortunate circumstances. “It was nice to see them all together on the floor,” said White.

Not only have the Lady Lions gone undefeated in their home gym, but they are the only group of seniors to have done so. “We wanted to play hard for our teammates,” senior Crispin Adams explained.

Next week the Southeastern Lady Lions will be playing the Volleyball Southland Conference Tournament at home Nov. 17-20. “We’re also super excited that we are going to be home, and we get to play together again,” added senior Ariana Herbert.

Southeastern finishes the regular season at 23-7 overall and 12-5 in conference play, good for second place in the final standings.

As the number two seed, SLU has earned themselves a two round bye and will play in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. in the University Center.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., also in the UC.

Tune in to ESPN+ to catch the action as the Lady Lions look to capture their first ever Southland Conference title.