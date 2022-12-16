Nicholls’ hot shooting leads to Southeastern defeat

Following a blowout win versus Belhaven, Southeastern came up short against their Southland rival Nicholls State in an 88-73 loss.

The Green and Gold drop below .500 in the early season with a record of 5-6.

Senior Guard Christian Agnew led the Lions in points with a season-high of 20 and made three 3-point shots. Guard Boogie Anderson followed Agnew with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

In the first half, SLU shot 37% from the field and was 0-8 from three. Nicholls shot 51.8% from the field and made six out of their 10 3-point shots.

This efficiency disparity led to an early 19-point deficit for the Green and Gold.

Coming out of the break, the Lions shot 53.5% from the field and were 5-13 from three. Meanwhile, the Colonels maintained their efficiency; they shot 50% from the floor and 46% from three.

Overall, Southeastern shot just 23.8% (5-21) from three on the night, while Nicholls shot 52.2% (12-23).

In the first half, Southeastern kept pace with Nicholls. However, from the 8:04 mark of the first half to the end, Nicholls went on a 25-9 run. During this stretch, the Lions committed four turnovers which led to points for Nicholls.

Although SLU played a much closer game in the second half, it was still not enough to complete the comeback.

Southeastern will play four out of their next five games at the University Center. This year, the Lions are 3-0 at home.

SLU will look to capitalize on these games because three out of the five will be against Southland Conference rivals.

Their next scheduled game is versus Troy tomorrow Dec. 17 in the UC at 1 p.m. Tune into ESPN+ to watch the game live.