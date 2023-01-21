Miss Southeastern crown passes to Kobi Painting

Kobi Painting rejoices as she is announced as the new Miss Southeastern.

Junior marketing major Kobi Painting was announced as the 63rd Miss Southeastern last night. Miss SLU 2022 Megan Magri passed her crown to her successor on stage, giving her the title for the new year. The pageant returned to the Columbia Theatre, where 15 contestants competed for a chance to win the 2023 scholarship competition.

“This has been a dream of mine for three years now and I’ve put in so much work and I’m in literal shock. I’m so grateful, blessed and thankful for this opportunity,” Painting expressed.

This is Painting’s third time returning to the stage to compete; she said she is thankful for the bonds and friendships she has created in her journey to the crown.

“I entered Miss Southeastern in 2020 with Lily and then I competed the following year with Megan, so I’ve grown close to them. Having Megan crown me this year was such a surreal moment.” Painting said.

Painting also held the title Miss Lagniappe 2022. In last night’s competition, she received the honor of winning the talent portion. Painting’s talent was a vocal singing performance.

To be named Miss SLU means Painting will represent the Green and Gold for the upcoming year. She must lead with respect and admiration for her community.

“The crown is more than just a sash and a pretty rhinestone thing on your head. It’s about service and I can’t wait for this year, to be a servant at the university. I’m so excited and ready. I have such a servant’s heart,” Painting said.

While a bittersweet moment, Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri was honored to pass her crown to one of her best friends. Magri said she looks forward to being able to guide her through the year now that she has experience holding the crown.

According to Magri, she plans to continue to compete in the Miss Louisiana Organization and will always carry the lessons and memories she experienced during her time in the spotlight.

As a farewell, Magri had parting words for her legacy: “I want to emphasize that a lot of people are going to say you have big shoes to fill, but that is so far from the truth. You have your shoes to fill. Comparison is such a thief and you have to make the most of it and do what you want to do.”

Along with passing of the crown, other contestants received awards, including: