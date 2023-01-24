Lady Lions outlast first place Texas A&M-Commerce in narrow victory

Senior guard #13 Chrissy Brown drives to the lane during SLU’s victory over TAMUC on Saturday afternoon at the University Center. (Jan. 21, 2023)

Southeastern escaped with a 46-42 victory over TAMC Saturday night. Senior guard Cierria Cunningham led the Lady Lions in points with 14 on 7-11 shooting.

Junior guards Alexius Horne and Hailey Giaratano combined for 21 points to round out the SLU players in double figures.

The Green and Gold improved their record to 10-7 on the season with a 6-1 mark at home.

SLU’s win also gave them the second-best Southland conference record at 5-2 midway through the season.

The Lady Lions’ defense shined in their win as they held Texas A&M-Commerce to shooting 30.8% from the field and 21.4% from three.

SLU also forced 18 turnovers, generating 13 points.

In the fourth quarter, Southeastern’s defense was at its best. They held TAMC to 25% shooting from the floor, and 16.7% from three.

Southeastern’s offense did struggle throughout the game; however, they came up clutch in the latter stages of the game. With 3:30 remaining, the Lady Lions were down 42-40.

Giaratano hit a pull-up midrange shot to tie the ballgame at 42 apiece.

After a foul, Horne went 1-2 from the free throw line to give Southeastern a one-point lead with 2:31 to go.

On their next possession, Cunningham hit a contested midrange shot to push the lead 45-42.

TAMC turned the ball over on the offensive end, and Giaratano extended SLU’s lead to four points after a made free throw.

Southeastern’s late 6-0 run in the last 3:30 of the game propelled them to win their second straight game.

In their last seven games, the Lady Lions are 5-2 and are holding opponents to 50.7 points per game.

Their offense is producing 54 points per game in that time span. During this stretch, Southeastern is +3.3 in point differential.

The Green and Gold will play three out of their next four games at the University Center.

SLU will play UNO next on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. Tune into ESPN + to catch the game live.