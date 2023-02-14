Lady Lions put the Lady Colonels to rest

Freshman SLU point guard Jen Pierre dazzled during Southeastern’s lopsided victory over Nicholls at the University Center on Saturday. (Feb. 11, 2023)

Coming in on a three-game win streak, the Lady Lions basketball team added another win in their column, defeating the Nicholls State Lady Colonels at home this past Saturday.

This puts the Lady Lions number one in the Southland Conference (15-8, 10-3 SLC) and they are now expected to have the top seed for the upcoming tournament.

The Colonels’ record fell to 4-19 on the year, putting them at the bottom of the Southland.

SLU was in control of the game from the tip-off, leading going into the locker room 42-20. The second half was much of the same and the Lady Lions won the game 90-52, tying a season-high in points this year.

Senior guard Cierria Cunningham led SLU in points with 17 along with three assists. Jen Pierre led the Lady Lions with seven assists and added an extra 14 points on the board as well.

“My coaches and my teammates, they just kept telling me to keep shooting and they believed in me. That gave me confidence and I just kept shooting,” Cunnigham said.

Having won their fourth straight game on Alumni Night, the Green and Gold will look to keep the streak going.

“We’ve got to stay consistent with what we’re doing every day. We practice hard. We play hard. It’s got to be consistent the whole time. I’m happy with our offensive execution, and how we gave the crowd something to cheer about,” Coach Guzzardo stated.

The Lady Lions will face off against Northwestern State (10-13, 6-7 SLC) Thursday in Natchitoches as they look to finish the regular season on a hot streak.

Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.