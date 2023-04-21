Lions trample Jackson State in dominant win

Redshirt freshman Logan Shurden up to bat vs. Jackson State in the Lions 14-4 win over the Tigers at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field on Tuesday night. (April 18, 2023 – Hammond)

The Lions cruised past the Jackson State Tigers in a 14-4 win at the Pat Kenelly Diamond. The Green and Gold exploded for seven runs in the eighth inning to bury the Tigers; SLU recorded its fourth-highest scoring total of the season in their matchup.

Southeastern moved past .500 with a record of 19-18 and found themselves with a 12-9 record at home.

SLU had 12 hits and 13 RBIs; senior third baseman Shea Thomas led the Lions with four RBIs and three hits, while senior left fielder Pierce Leavengood was second on the team with three RBIs.

To start the evening, SLU had two straight scoreless innings. At the bottom of the third, freshman outfielder Dane Watts hit a double down the left field line. Junior Rhett Rosevear stepped up to bat and hit a double to right field.

Watts ran home for the score as Rosevear stole third base. Center fielder Tyler Finke stepped up to the plate but was hit by a pitch. Finke advanced to second while Rosevear scored.

At the bottom of the fifth, Watts walked and took first base. Rosevear walked as well, while Watts stole second. After Finke batted, Thomas stepped up to the plate and hit a single through the left side of the field. Watts ran home while Rosevear advanced to third.

Leavengood hit to centerfield while Rosevear ran home for the score to close out the fifth inning.

At the bottom of the sixth, Rosevear and Watts scored back-to-back after Thomas hit a single through the left side of the field; the Lions increased their lead to 6-3 entering the seventh inning.

In the seventh inning, sophomore Michael Curry hit a homer down the left side of the Pat Kenelly Diamond. Fans and teammates erupted in cheer as he came home for the score.

At the bottom of the eighth inning, junior outfielder Joe Delaney scored on a wild pitch while Thomas singled up the middle and advanced to second. Leavengood hit a homer with Thomas on base, bringing the score to 10-4.

Both Curry and redshirt junior Ethan Moore walked. Sophomore TJ Salvaggio hit a single to left field while Curry advanced to third base and Moore ran home for the score. Freshman Lakin Polk collected Southeastern’s third homer of the evening, scoring Salvaggio and Curry to make it 14-4.

“I thought it was a great team effort, and everybody’s starting to really come together,” Head Coach Matt Riser said.

The Green and Gold will be back in action at the Pat Kenelly Diamond for a three-day series against Lamar starting next Friday, April 28. Game one is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

