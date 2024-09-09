A guide to requesting an absentee ballot

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The presidential election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. For students residing outside of their home parish or state, absentee ballots provide them the opportunity to still participate in the electoral process.

How to request an absentee ballot online if you are from Louisiana:

Log on to the Louisiana voter portal. After selecting the “Search by voter” button, you will submit your personal information and click “Request absentee ballot.” Fill out the requested information and submit it.

How to request an absentee ballot via print and mail if you are from Louisiana:

Select the type of form you need to fill out and submit it to your parish registrar of voters. There are three different forms, including the general application, the disabled application and the military or overseas application, all of which are available for download on the Louisiana voter portal.

Students living on campus will likely fill out the general application.

“I have always found it easier and more engaging to go to the polls on Election Day, but if you can’t make it to the polls, definitely send in an absentee ballot and do your civic duty,” said Ella Rudiger, a senior history major.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and the deadline for returning your absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

The deadline for in-person and mail-in voter registration is Monday, Oct. 7. This means you have to mail your registration by Oct. 7. The deadline for online voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Students from outside Louisiana can visit their state secretary of state’s website for more information on absentee voting.

To register to vote, visit www.vote.gov and fill out the requested information; print and fill out the mail voter registration form and follow the instructions according to your state; or register in person at your local election office.

For more information on absentee voting in Louisiana, consult the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.