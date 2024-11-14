The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lady Lions serve up UTRGV, cinch SLC regular season title

Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer November 14, 2024
The Lady Lions roar in celebration against Stephen F. Austin. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024)
Romeo Agdamag
The Lady Lions roar in celebration against Stephen F. Austin. (Hammond, La. – Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The SLU Lady Lions beat UTRGV in a 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19) victory to secure the 2024 Southland Conference regular season championship and lock in the No. 1 seed in the SLC Championship Tournament.

The Lady Lions’ path to victory wasn’t without its challenges. UTRGV came out strong in the first set. However, Southeastern responded resiliently, bouncing back in the second set as senior hitter Cicily Hidalgo and sophomore middle hitter India Bennet blocked UTRGV to win the set 25-18.

With the game tied 1-1, the third set was crucial for both teams, and neither side was disappointed. SLU started with a 4-1 lead, which gave them the edge throughout the set, though UTRGV kept up the pressure, making the final points of the third set some of the longest rallies of the match.

The fourth set again started with SLU leading UTRGV 4-0, a deficit UTRGV couldn’t overcome. Though SLU ultimately won the set, the teams traded points for nearly the entire time. Near the end, with SLU leading 21-19, opposite hitter Kyra McKelvey closed out the set with three kills and a block to win the match.

With the victory, Southeastern extended its winning streak to a nation-best 22 games and secured the No. 1 seed for the Southland Conference Volleyball Championship.

The Lady Lions have now won back-to-back SLC regular season titles and will look to make it three straight tournament triumphs next week at the University Center.

Head Coach Jeremy White reflected on the team’s readiness for the next two away games and the upcoming conference championship.

“We’re going to fix some of our issues and stuff that we are having right now and make some adjustments. But for the most part, I think our kids are battle-tested. They’ve been through a ton of big matches,” White said.

McKelvey commented on how she plans to stay prepared for the remainder of the season and the championship tournament.

“It was just being confident in myself again, just like I did in my SFA game,” McKelvey said. 

After their three-game home stint, the Green and Gold will head to Commerce, Texas, to face SLC rival East Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Fans can watch live on ESPN+.

For all things Southeastern volleyball, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Romeo Agdamag
Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer
Romeo Agdamag is a freshman marketing major with a minor in photography. He began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024 with plans to graduate in the Spring of 2028. While working for The Lion’s Roar, he also runs a photography business that he plans to pursue once he graduates. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, traveling, and hobby photography.   
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Junior guard Jalencia Pierre takes the ball up halfcourt during the Lady Lions' blowout win vs. Millsaps. (Hammond, La. - Monday, Nov. 4, 2024)
Lady Lions set the pace for 2024-25 with decisive opening win
Students gather around the banners and engage in discussions with the members of Consuming Fire Fellowship Church.
SLU students clash with preachers' on-campus demonstrations
Person of interest seen riding bike near CSTB building. Courtesy of Southeastern security cameras
UPD searching for burglary suspect
Graudate defender Nicole O'Neill races to the goal while sparring with a UTRGV defender.
SLU falters in final home stand, looks to SLC championship
Talia Lakshmi Kolluri, author of “What we Fed to the Manticore,” signing attendees’ books at a Common Read event.
Author Talia Kolluri headlines the English Department’s Common Read event
Assistant Director of Physical Plant Services for Landscape and Grounds Carlos Doolittle accepts his medal from Dr. Wainwright.
Centennial celebrations take root with Friendship Oak presentation
More in Sports
Redshirt freshman defensive back Mike Mitchell lines up against Northwestern wide receiver Ke'Nard King in the Lions' shutout victory over the Demons. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024)
SLU shuts out Northwestern State for Senior Day victory
Hannah Brewer stretches her hand toward the skies to send a blitzing spike over the net. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024)
Sizzling Lady Lions turn up the heat, smoke SFA for 20th-straight win
Junior forward Cheyanne Daniels calls for the ball in the post against Millsaps defender. (Hammond, La. - Nov. 6, 2023)
Lady Lions ready to reclaim SLC crown in 2024-25
Southeastern's offensive line lines up against UIW's defensive line. (Oct. 26, 2024 - Hammond)
Southeastern suffers first loss in the Southland to UIW
Hailey Giaratano’s journey from MVP to mentor and coach
Hailey Giaratano’s journey from MVP to mentor and coach
Former Lions guard Roscoe Eastmond soars to the cup while swarmed my multiple Nicholls defenders.
Young talent, seasoned leaders lead men's basketball into 2024-25 season
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal