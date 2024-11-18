Top-seeded Lady Lions host Southland Tournament in Hammond, America

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lady Lions volleyball program (24-4, 16-0 SLC) will look to continue its reign over the Southland Conference in the SLC Tournament, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at the University Center.

No. 1 SLU will face No. 8 East Texas A&M (10-18, 7-9 SLC) at 7 p.m., the last matchup of a day filled with volleyball.

The first game is No. 3 SFA (22-7, 14-2 SLC) versus No. 6 Houston Christian University (11-16, 8-8 SLC). The second matchup is No. 2 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (17-10, 12-4 SLC) versus No. 7 Lamar (15-13, 7-9 SLC), and the third matchup is No. 4 University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (16-10, 12-4 SLC) against No. 5 University of Incarnate Word (16-10, 9-7).

The top-seeded Lady Lions will look to bring home their third-straight Southland title and make a third appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

After losing the first four games of the season, Southeastern won 24 straight games, including a perfect 16-0 record in the SLC — the first time in program history. It’s also the first undefeated SLC record since Stephen F. Austin in 2019.

For the second year in a row, the Green and Gold won 20-plus straight games and the Southland regular season title.

The last time SLU lost a conference game was against Northwestern State on Sept. 14, 2023. Since that game, the Green and Gold have won 35 straight SLC games.

The Lady Lions continued to make history by placing inside the top 55 in the NCAA RPI ranking.

Senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo heads SLU’s explosive offense, as she’s recorded 370 kills and 440.5 points this season. The back-to-back regular season champions have rode her hot hand all season long, and it paid off.

Senior middle hitter Hannah Brewer has dominated alongside Hidalgo, posting 233 kills and 299 points. Junior opposite Aleix Logarbo contributed 206 kills and 246 points.

For complete coverage of Lady Lion volleyball and their journey throughout the 2024 SLC Tournament, visit The Lion’s Roar. To watch the games live, head to the University Center or tune in on ESPN+.