NPHC receives their plots on campus after five year process

Dr. Crain and members of NPHC cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony of their plot dedication. This project has been in the works for five years and can now be seen at Student Union park.

The National Pan-Hellenic council held a plot dedication ceremony yesterday in Student Union park as a part of Homecoming week.

Southeastern sent out a notice regarding this ceremony on Oct. 3 explaining that these monuments are created on college campuses to advocate for and increase awareness of historically Black Greek-Lettered Organizations. Plots are designed to represent each organization and provide members of NPHC organizations with a place to gather and celebrate their history.

Along with this message SLU stated, “We encourage all Southeastern community members to visit the plots to learn more about NPHC organizations and their history at Southeastern. However, please refrain from congregating on the plots unless you are a member of one of the organizations. Visitors should not sit on, eat on, drink, lean on, or damage the plots in any way.”

Former 2018-2019 SGA president and member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity Richard Davis described the history behind the symbolic area.

“Like many conditions Black Greek organizations, the development of the plots traces it roots back to slavery. Particularly the expression ‘40 acres and a mule,’ it referenced a preposal in which land previously owned by Confederate slave owners was to be divided into 40 acre plots shortly after the civil war and proved freed slaves reparations,” Davis said.

Director of Student Engagement Marjorie Parker explained the plots have been in the works for five years and the ceremony was a way to celebrate.

“We wanted to offer an informal program to officially announce the plots to the university and learn their purpose. We ask that our campus community recognize and understand the cultural significance of these monuments and assist us in respecting and honoring them,” Parker said.

Each plot represents one of the Divine Nine organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. The plots are a place where these organizations can gather and celebrate their history.

University President John Crain recalled when the project was first introduced by 2017-2018 SGA president Seth Leto.

“This is an important day for the university and our students. I can remember sitting in my office in 2017, meeting the first time with Seth Leto when he became SGA president. This was one of the top projects he presented and said was a top priority for SGA. There were a few hiccups along the way but we stayed the course. I’m very proud of the outcome,” Crain said.

Those who want to visit this area can find the monuments in Student Union park past the Student Union Breezeway. For more information, email the National Pan-Hellenic Council at [email protected]