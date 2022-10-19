Last Week in Sports: Oct. 12-18

Senior midfielder, Mya Guillory, attempts to cross the ball to a teammate in the box during Southeastern’s 2-0 loss to Houston Christian on Sunday. (Oct. 16)

Southeastern’s golf team took part in its fourth and final tournament of the fall season in just a month’s time on Monday and Tuesday in Killen, Ala.

The Green and Gold placed sixth out of 10 schools in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational (+52) and fielded two top 20 individual finishers at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club.

A pair of juniors, Grayson Glorioso and Michael Landry, came in 12th and 18th overall, shooting a respectable (+9) and (+11) over the tourney’s three rounds.

Sophomores Charlie Forster and Patrick Blaum ended their afternoons at +15 and +20, while senior Sam Tarpley rounded out the Lions’ scores (+29). Host North Alabama took home first as its squad finished at (+21).

SLU soccer held a two-game home stand vs. conference opposition at Strawberry Stadium on Friday and Sunday.

The Lady Lions took down Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their first match 2-1 behind sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Griffin’s six saves.

Her best one came in the (87’) as Islander Rachel Loetzer produced a dipping effort bound for goal that Griffin managed to reach, fully extended to tip onto the crossbar and out. The late game heroics from Southeastern’s number one preserved their 2-1 lead which was the score after halftime.

SLU broke the deadlock (9’) less than ten minutes into the match from an own goal on a dangerous ball into the box from graduate midfielder, Claire Huston.

Junior defender Emma Jones followed suit with a superb lob pass of her own from the halfway line which found senior midfielder Victoria Brackmann who played the ball across the face of goal into the path of streaking Serbian forward Sara Bancevic (25’).

The sophomore tapped in the goal to double Southeastern’s lead. Corpus Christi did respond before half (41’) via freshman forward Mai-Lisa Atis, but it was only a consolation in the end, with the Lady Lions taking home the victory.

Sunday’s matchup vs. HCU proved to be less successful as Southeastern fell 2-0 to the Huskies after a scoreless first half. SLU peppered the Houston Christian goal with seven shots in the second half but none found the back of the net.

Three games remain in the season with the Southland Conference Tournament in Natchitoches fastly approaching (Nov. 2-6).

SLU volleyball endured a tough road trip to Texas on Thursday and Saturday. The Lady Lions lost both games 3-0 (24-26, 18-25, 18-25) and 3-1 (15-25, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25) against Texas A&M-Commerce and UIW.

Southeastern falls to 15-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play, but will look to get back on track with its next three contests all in the comforting confines of the University Center.

The Lady Lions tennis squad enjoyed its trip to Destin, Fla. (Oct.12-16) in the Blue Water Bay Classic, taking home multiple victories in both singles and doubles play.

Junior Spaniard, Carla Del Barrio, went a team best 3-0 during singles while graduate student Gabrielle Dekkers and sophomore Kate Oborina both finished 2-0 on the week.

Dutchwoman Dekkers and freshman Thailand native Panatchakorn “Fresh” Suanarsa combined for a pair of doubles’ wins, as did their teammates in duo Flory Bierma and Putri Insani.

Bogi Csordas and Nadia Hitzman were joined by Alba Perez and del Barrio for a win each as Southeastern’s doubles success was shared amongst all players.

SLU football had a much needed bye week to rest up for an approaching three straight and four out of the last five game road stretch to conclude its 2022 season. Jacksonville, Ala. is the first destination, as Southeastern will take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks this Saturday (Oct. 21) at 1 p.m.