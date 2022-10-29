Sun sets on Lions Cross Country season

SLU’s Chris Norman crosses the finish line with a sigh of relief and accomplishment. The sophomore competed in the Southland’s 60th anniversary of Cross Country Championships. (Oct. 28, 2022)

Lions Cross Country wrapped up their season Friday, Oct. 28, down the bayou in Thibodaux with a ninth-place finish on the women’s side and the men claiming tenth during the Conference Championship.

The men’s and women’s teams competed in three regular-season races before bringing the season to a close at Nicholls for the 60th anniversary of the Southland Cross Country Conference Championship.

Hannah Linebaugh crossed the line first for the women’s team with a 6k time of 22:52.04, putting her in 30th place. Ines Legendre finished three seconds behind Linebaugh. Johanna Helmrich claimed the next spot on the women’s team, placing 53rd in 24:57.27. She was followed by Laney Wilkes in 64th at 26:42:10 and Anthonate Barsai in 68th at 27:11:01 to complete the top five. Rounding off the women’s roster, Patricia Corradi crossed the line in 30:15.64, placing 70th.

Distance Coach Clayton O’Callagan said, “We are still getting our feet wet in this. I think that we walked away from every competition understanding a little bit more about ourselves as a team and what we need to work on individually going into the future so that we can make that next progression and have some big results for us down the road.”

Coming in first on the men’s roster the entire season, Chris Norman placed 64th on the 8K course in 27:41.02. Placing back to back, Tristen Pugmire crossed the line in 30:42.0 at 78th, followed within a second by Darian Chestnut and Landon Schillage at 30:49.0. Courtlin Baunchand finished with a time of 32:17.0 in 82nd place.

“I believe the majority of the team partnered up and worked together in the race. DJ and I worked together the first mile to get with the pack. I knew what I had to do and I know what I still have to work on. I trust the process and know I need to put in the work to surpass my goals,” Norman said.

As the season comes to an end, many of the runners continue their training in preparation for the Indoor Track and Field season, which begins in the spring. Stay tuned for the schedule release on lionsports.net.