SLU women’s basketball in full tilt during month of December

Junior guard Hailey Giaratano operates SLU’s offense with teammate #31 Alexius Horne on the wing during the team’s 73-27 drubbing of LSU Alexandria. (Nov. 7, 2022)

In the midst of Southeastern volleyball and football winning their respective Southland Conference Championships, basketball may have slipped the minds of some Green and Gold fans.

As 2023 quickly approaches, let’s take a look at how Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo’s team has done so far.

The Lady Lions currently stand at 4-3 overall and are fresh off an admirable display on the road at #11 LSU in their last contest on Nov. 29.

Southeastern outscored the Tigers in quarters one and three, as well as tying their total in the fourth. However, a rough second period in which LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s side outscored SLU 22-8 was ultimately the difference in a 63-55 defeat.

Junior guard Alexius Horne lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a career-high 28 points. The former 2019-20 Southland Conference freshman of the year has found her stride since missing all of the 2020-21 campaign due to injury.

With so many key contributors gone from last season, it has been Horne who has stepped up; she leads the squad in points per game with 12.4.

The Green and Gold started the year 2-0 after dismantling LSUA (Nov. 7) in the season opener 73-27 before picking up an impressive road win over Utah State 78-68 on Nov. 11.

Horne paced Southeastern against the Aggies with 24 points while adding five assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

All-Southland performer Hailey Giaratano also tallied 15 points and eight rebounds in the Lady Lions’ victory.

On Nov. 13, SLU dropped its first game of the season, 99-62 in Salt Lake City to Pac-12 team Utah.

To close out their stay out west, Southeastern lost again to San Diego State 69-53 on Nov. 15.

While the final score appeared to be a comfortable win for the Aztecs, it was anything but. The Green and Gold only trailed by a single point after three quarters of play, 51-50.

However, the team ran out of gas and were outscored 18-3 in the fourth to fall to 2-2.

The next two games would result in Lady Lion routs as the team defeated South Alabama 64-40 in Mobile on Nov. 22 before destroying Dillard 90-34 in the University Center three days later.

Sophomore guard Taylor Bell scored a season high 17 points against the Jaguars, Giaratano dropped 14 and senior forward Chrissy Brown put up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Four Lady Lions finished in double figures vs. the Bleu Devils last Friday with some new faces stepping up.

Highly touted freshman point guard, Jen Pierre, totaled a career high 18 points while also racking up five steals.

Donaldsonville native Dajia Harvey scored 13 with 12 of those points coming off her game high four three’s made.

Sophomore guard Jade Brumfield netted 12 points in the win, a career best from Hammond’s own St. Thomas Aquinas product.

Brown produced her second straight double-double, this time finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Next up for the Green and Gold is a home matchup vs. Prairie View A&M at the University Center. Tip-off was set for today at 5:30 p.m. with Southeastern coming away with a resounding 84-57 victory.