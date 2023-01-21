Northwestern snaps Southeastern’s four-game winning streak in overtime battle
Northwestern defeated Southeastern 91-81 in overtime. The Demons buried 11 out of 22 triples in the win, and they were able to get to the free throw line twenty-five times.
With the loss, Southeastern drops to 10-9 overall on the season with a 4-2 conference record.
This was only the second time the Lions have fallen at the University Center this season, bringing their home record to 6-2.
SLU was coming off four impressive wins versus Southland opponents, three of which were decided by five points or less; two went to OT.
Junior forward Nick Caldwell poured on a team high 25 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 56.2% from the field.
Sophomore guard Roger McFarlane also had a double-double with 13 points and ten boards while going 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Shooting guard Alec Woodard chipped in 15 points and made three 3-point shots.
Overall, the Lions shot 38.8% from the field and 9-30 from three. In overtime, Southeastern went ice cold as they shot just 1-8 from the floor and missed all their 3-point attempts.
The game was close throughout the first half, but the Demons led by 12 points with 2:39 remaining.
The Lions went on a quick 5-0 run to give them some momentum heading into the break. At the 11:30 mark of the second half, the Lions took the lead, 56-55.
Woodard hit two crucial free throws in the final seconds of regulation to give the team a 77-75 lead. After a missed shot by the Demons, Caldwell proceeded to go 1-2 from the free-throw line, making it a 3-point lead.
NSU proceeded to tie the game at 78 apiece after Senior guard Ja’Monta Black was fouled on a 3-point attempt.
In OT, the Demons went on a 13-3 run to close out the game.
Luckily for the Green and Gold, they play four of their next five games at home. They will look to go on a midseason run as the Southland Conference Tournament inches closer.
Their next game is against Texas A&M Commerce today at 3:30 p.m. at the University Center. Tune into ESPN+ to watch the game live.
