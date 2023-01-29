Southeastern splits series with UNO with both home teams winning big

Southeastern guard #31 Alexius Horne possessing the basketball during the Lady Lions’ big win over Northwestern State earlier in the season at the University Center. (Jan. 19, 2023)

The Privateers defeated the Lady Lions 59-42 on Saturday in New Orleans. Southeastern has fallen to 11-8 on the season with a road record of 4-7.

Junior guard Alexis Horne led the team with 10 points and went 4-4 from the free throw line.

SLU shot 15-54 (27.8%) from the floor and 2-15 (13.3%) from three.

After a competitive first half, Southeastern was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter, ultimately leading to their loss.

During Thursday night’s game, the Lady Lions dominated UNO 69-51 to secure their third straight win at the University Center. Southeastern’s win marks the fourth-highest margin of victory for the group this season.

Junior guard Hailey Giaratano led SLU in points with 24 on 9-17 (52.9%) shooting and 4-7 (57.1%) from three. Junior guard Alexis Horne backed Giaratano with 13 points on 5-9 (55.5%) shooting.

Senior forward Natalie Kelly also grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds and three blocks. Senior guard Chirssy Brown put up eight points and nine boards in just 25 minutes of action.

The Green and Gold opened the game with a 20-7 run after Giaratano made a 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter. They shot 52.9% from the field in the opening period, 66.6% from three, and 100% from the free throw line.

The Lady Lions never gave up the lead as they continued to pressure the Privateers. They scored 36 out of their 69 points in the paint.

Along with their red-hot offense, their defense was just as good. They held UNO to 17-55 (30.9%) shooting and 3-12 (25%) from three. SLU also forced 20 turnovers and converted them into 19 points.

The Lady Lions battled in the trenches as well; they pulled down 42 boards to UNO’s 30.

The Green and Gold will return to the University Center for games against UIW and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

Tune into ESPN+ to catch the games live.