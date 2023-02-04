Lady Lions come from behind to down top-ranked Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Junior guard Alexius Horne’s career day propelled the Lady Lions past the Islanders at the University Center on Saturday afternoon. (Feb. 4, 2023)

On Feb. 4 at the University Center, the Lady Lions took on the Islanders, making a second-half comeback and ultimately winning the game 59-51.

Guard Alexius Horne scored 24 points and helped with three assists. Natalie Kelly accounted for five blocks while Chrissy Brown secured 10 rebounds. Going into the next game, Horne plans to continue to keep up the good teamwork.

Horne thrived to play to her full potential with the support of her teammate she was able to come four points shy of her career-high of 28 points.

“My team had my back and they believed in me. I had their backs as well, they need me to be the player I know I’m capable of. I was there for them when they needed me and I helped them out,” Horne said.

Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo said she was proud of her squad for beating the number one team in the conference twice this season.

“Anytime you beat the number one team it gives you a good boost, you know we did it earlier in the season and were doing it again, it feels good. I know it gives them confidence and they need it, they played them well,” Guzzardo said.

Horne contributed this win to working hard, sticking together and playing defense.

“We’re going to stick together as a team, make sure we come to practice everyday, get ready for the next game and make sure we take care of our bodies. In practice we stand together, work hard and listen to our coaches. We stick together on and off the court and keep up our defense,” Horne said.

Guard Hailey Giaratano also noted teamwork led them to victory.

“When we play as a team, it is when we have our best outcome,” Giaratano said.

Southeastern currently sits at 13-8 overall and 8-3 in the Southland, good for second place and our now just one game back of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi who fall to 9-2.

Next, SLU will head to Lake Charles to face off against McNeese on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. Tune in to ESPN+ for live coverage.