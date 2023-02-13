Nicholls out-muscles Southeastern in a double-digit win, Lions’ losing skid continues

Junior Lions’ point guard Roscoe Eastmond’s 12 point performance came in a losing effort to the streaking Colonels at the University Center on Saturday afternoon. (Feb. 11, 2023)

Southeastern dropped to 14-12 (8-5 SLC) on the season after their 88-77 loss to Nicholls Saturday afternoon. The Lions have lost three straight games late in the season after enjoying a four-game winning streak a few weeks ago.

Despite the loss, SLU still had four guys reach double figures: Roger McFarlane (22), Brock Rowbury (14), Boogie Anderson (12) and Roscoe Eastmond (12).

Anderson also led the team with eight assists, and McFarlane led the team in rebounds with nine.

The Lions raced out to a 14-5 run to start the first half. McFarlane made his first three 3-point shots in the time frame.

For the overall half, the Green and Gold scored 47 points on 48.4% shooting and nailed 6-13 (46.2%) of their threes. The Lions also knocked down 11-12 (91.7%) of their free throws.

The Lions extended their lead to nine points to start the second half with a made three-pointer by junior guard Alec Woodard.

The Colonels came back to tie the game up at 65 apiece after a mid-range jump shot by Caleb Huffman.

After a missed three for SLU, Huffman gave Nicholls the lead with a fastbreak layup.

The Green and Gold never regained momentum; they were outscored 21-12 for the remainder of the half.

Huffman led the charge during this run; he scored 22 out of his 31 points post-halftime.

The Lions committed 19 turnovers in the game, which led to 14 fast break points for the Colonels and 26 overall points off of turnovers.

Southeastern was also out-rebounded 36-29, which led to 10 second-chance points for Nicholls.

SLU is looking at its most formidable challenge in the late stages of the season. Four out of the next five games will be on the road.

The Lions will face 18-8 (10-3 SLC) Northwestern State next. An upset victory would give the Green and Gold the much-needed confidence to finish the season strong.

Game time is Thursday, Feb. 16 in Natchitoches. Tune into ESPN+ to watch the game live.