Lady Lions take care of business against Texas A&M-Commerce

Junior first baseman Lexi Johnson hit two singles, a double and triple to pair with two RBIs during Friday’s doubleheader vs. TAMUC at North Oak Park. (March 31, 2023 – Hammond, La.)

The Lady Lions completed a 3-0 series sweep (3-0, 8-0, 10-2) against Texas A&M-Commerce on March 31 (doubleheader) and April 1.

SLU is a red-hot 32-8 on the season, and they find themselves on a five-game winning streak. They are in sole possession of the No. 2 spot in the Southland Conference with a 7-2 record. Southeastern holds the best home record in the Southland at 10-2.

Head Coach Rick Fremin was congratulated on reaching 600 career wins following game two’s victory. Before joining the Green and Gold, Fremin won 186 games at Belhaven and added 44 wins at his alma mater, Belle Chasse High School.

His last stop before joining SLU was at Jackson State University, where he won 138 games from 2011-2015.

The Green and Gold kicked off their weekend with a doubleheader on Friday evening. After a scoreless first two periods, the Lady Lions struck gold in the bottom of the third inning.

Juniors Lexi Johnson and Cam Goodman put up Southeastern’s first runs of the night, making the score 2-0. In the fourth, SLU pushed the score to 3-0 after an error by TAMUC shortstop Jodi De Hart on Goodman’s infield fly allowed an unearned score from junior outfielder Audrey Greely.

Junior Ellie DuBois closed out the game for SLU and threw two scoreless innings to help secure her second save of the season. Junior Cera Blanchard was credited with her eleventh win of the season, pitching five shutout innings and giving up just three hits.

To start game two, Johnson hit a single in the second inning. She was followed by junior centerfielder Bailey Krolczyk with an RBI double to give SLU a 1-0 lead. At the bottom of the fourth, Krolczyk scored again to give Southeastern a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Lions continued their dominance at the bottom of the fifth inning, Goodman hit a single to shortstop and got on first base. Goodman stole both second and third before crossing home plate to score. Freshman Britt Bourgoyne walked and stole second base; then, Johnson tripled to right center for an RBI. SLU scored a total of four runs in the period.

For the total game, Southeastern collected nine hits, six stolen bases and six walks. The Green and Gold defeated A&M-Commerce 8-0 in game two and took a 2-0 series lead

SLU blew the doors open at the bottom of the second inning in Saturday’s game. The Lady Lions tallied five runs in the period with scores from Greely and Goodman.

Greely and Sophomore Maddie Wattson came away with two total runs each in the game, while Krolczyk and junior Maddie Leal each had two RBIs.

After a scoreless third, Southeastern had another offensive explosion, going for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. In total, SLU had 11 hits, four stolen bases and seven walks in the game.

The Green and Gold traveled to Jackson, Mississippi yesterday for a doubleheader against Coach Fremin’s former school, Jackson State.

The Lady Lions dominated, winning 4-0 and 12-0, shutting out the Tigers in both games. SLU’s next trip will be to San Antonio to face Southland foe UIW for a three-game series.

Friday will feature a doubleheader with game one starting at 5 p.m. and game two for 7:30 p.m. Game three will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar Newsletter for more coverage on Southeastern softball.