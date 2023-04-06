UIW takes series against Southeastern in Southland showdown

Junior starting pitcher Will Kinzeler threw 5 innings in game two’s loss to UIW, giving up three runs on eight hits at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. (April 1, 2023 – Hammond, La.)

Southeastern baseball lost its season series against the UIW Cardinals two out of three at home from March 31 to April 2. The Green and Gold took the first game 10-2, lost game two 5-2 and lost game three 11-1. SLU dropped to 16-12 on the season with a 3-3 Southland Conference record.

Following the series, the Lions currently hold the No. 5 seed in the SLC standings.

In Friday’s matchup, UIW went up 2-0 at the top of the first inning. The Green and Gold responded with a pair of runs from juniors Jake Killingsworth and Rhett Rosevear. Shea Thomas also scored a run after freshman Infielder McGwire Turner walked. SLU ended the first inning with a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, senior Tyler Finke came to bat and singled to center field. After getting to first base, he stole both second and third.

While on third, Shea Thomas hit a single to center field, which allowed Finke to return home for the score. Southeastern scored six runs in the second inning, along with seven hits.

In Saturday’s game, UIW evened the series at 1-1. Finke had a solid outing, going for a pair of hits and two runs; however, Southeastern still struggled overall against the Cardinals.

Incarnate had five runs, 13 hits and five RBIs compared to SLU’s two runs, five hits and two RBIs.

UIW took a 2-0 lead at the top of the first inning and SLU responded with a run by Rosevear. At the top of the second, UIW extended their lead to 3-1 after a run from junior Cameron Crotte.

After a couple of scoreless innings, Southeastern struck gold with a run from senior Clay Cook to make the score 3-2. Despite their efforts, the Cardinals scored two more runs at the top of the sixth and SLU never recovered.

Incarnate Word blew the series wide open on Sunday’s matchup. Thomas was the lone Lion to score a run. The Cardinals saw seven players score runs as they breezed past Southeastern in an 11-1 victory.

“I didn’t feel our presence. I don’t know if it was because it was a night game, but I didn’t see the hunger in our group. I saw a little fight early on, but as things didn’t go our way, we just gave in,” Head Coach Matt Riser said after Saturday night’s game.

Southeastern dropped its midweek game vs. Southern Miss on Tuesday in Hattiesburg 10-6, falling to 16-13 on the year. The Lions led 6-4 going into the bottom of the eighth, but a six run inning from the Golden Eagles sealed their fate.

SLU will travel to face UNO in the upcoming Pontchartrain Bowl. The three-day series is currently underway with game one having already concluded earlier today with the Privateers winning via a 10-0 run rule through eight innings.

Game two will be played shortly to conclude today’s doubleheader as tomorrow’s game three is set for 6:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

Tune in to the The Lion’s Roar Newsletter for more information and coverage.