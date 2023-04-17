This Week in Sports: April 17-23
Southeastern sports has a lot on the line this week, with Southland Conference Championship Tournaments for both tennis and beach volleyball on the horizon.
The Green and Gold will look to possibly add more hardware to their impressive collection from the last year and a half. Here is the schedule for this week in SLU Athletics:
Golf – Monday-Tuesday April 17-18 (All Day) Tunica National Intercollegiate – Tunica, Miss.
Baseball – (Home) Tuesday April 18 vs. Jackson State at 6 p.m. – Hammond
Softball – (Home) Tuesday, April 18 vs. ULL at 6 p.m. – Hammond (home series) Friday, April 21 (DH) vs. Nicholls at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at noon – Hammond
Tennis – Southland Conference Tennis Championships Thursday – Sunday April 20-23 – Corpus Christi, Texas
Beach Volleyball – Friday – Sunday April 21-23 Southland Conference Championship Tournament – Corpus Christi, Texas
Outdoor Track and Field – Saturday, April 22, LSU Alumni Gold – Baton Rouge
Stay tuned to lionsports.net and The Lion’s Roar for further updates on Southeastern sports.
