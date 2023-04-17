This Week in Sports: April 17-23

Junior golfer Michael Landry and Southeastern will look to capture the team’s first trophy of the Spring season in its last opportunity this week in Tunica, Miss. before the upcoming Southland Conference Championships in San Antonio, Texas on April 25-27.

Southeastern sports has a lot on the line this week, with Southland Conference Championship Tournaments for both tennis and beach volleyball on the horizon.

The Green and Gold will look to possibly add more hardware to their impressive collection from the last year and a half. Here is the schedule for this week in SLU Athletics:

Golf – Monday-Tuesday April 17-18 (All Day) Tunica National Intercollegiate – Tunica, Miss.

Baseball – (Home) Tuesday April 18 vs. Jackson State at 6 p.m. – Hammond

Softball – (Home) Tuesday, April 18 vs. ULL at 6 p.m. – Hammond (home series) Friday, April 21 (DH) vs. Nicholls at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at noon – Hammond

Tennis – Southland Conference Tennis Championships Thursday – Sunday April 20-23 – Corpus Christi, Texas

Beach Volleyball – Friday – Sunday April 21-23 Southland Conference Championship Tournament – Corpus Christi, Texas

Outdoor Track and Field – Saturday, April 22, LSU Alumni Gold – Baton Rouge

Stay tuned to lionsports.net and The Lion’s Roar for further updates on Southeastern sports.