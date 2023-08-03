The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

President provides update on last spring’s network outage

Chloe Williams, Editor-in-Chief August 3, 2023

Today, a “Message from the President” email was sent to students, faculty and staff regarding an update about the infamous network outage this past spring semester. 

The university’s incoming president, Dr. William Wainwright, wrote in this email that the investigation found no theft or improper access to personal or educational records. The rest of the outage information is confidential due to an ongoing criminal investigation. 

When it comes to why these results took until now to be shared, Wainwright wrote, “Investigations as complex as this take time, and it was important that the work was conducted with the highest level of diligence to ensure the most thorough and complete results possible.”

This investigation included the IT team on campus, the Division of Administration, the Louisiana National Guard, the Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Secret Service, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. 

Wainwright ended this email with confidence in improving and fortifying Southeastern’s systems to an even greater degree to ensure strong security for future generations. He also thanked SLU’s IT team for their hard work and the students, faculty and staff on campus for their patience and support.  

“I am both humbled and excited to be a part of such an amazing team!” Wainwright concluded.   
