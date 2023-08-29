Is fashion SLU students’ passion?

On-campus fashion trends change over time and depend on various factors including culture, location and style preferences.

A mixture of sportswear and leisure wear, such as leggings, sweatpants, hoodies and sneakers, for a comfortable but stylish look, is a go-to for Southeastern students. People on campus mostly dress casually for comfort; however, some students like to be creative and dress up in fancy, sometimes even extravagant outfits, attracting everyone’s attention.

Communication instructor Claire Cuccia noticed her students like to be casual and comfortable at the same time. Sometimes, comfort is not only about what people wear but also about how they feel in a certain outfit.

“When I teach public speaking class, I tell my students they don’t have to dress up. However, I find that students do a lot better when they feel better,” Cuccia said.

A mixture of casual and fancy outfits is seen more and more on campus these days. Computer science major Elijah Phifer likes to dress up for every class, mixing crazy ideas with casual notes.

Phifer mostly gets his outfit inspiration from social media.

“I usually like to go on Pinterest and see things that are like my style, and I create my own outfits from that,” Phifer explained.

Shoe-wise, most of the students are faithful to casual and sports shoes, including popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, Vans and Converse. They are widely distributed because of their comfort and style. These brands, which are typically associated with the United States, have a worldwide cultural impact.

Flory Bierma, a grad student in health kinesiology with a concentration in health promotion, is an international student. The influence of American culture made her fall in love with casual shoes such as Birkenstocks and Crocs; before coming to the United States, she thought she would never wear them.

T-shirts became the base of many outfits years ago. T-shirts with bright prints, logos and inscriptions are popular among students as they express their individuality. While students like to mix it up with various bottoms, the most common are denim items.

Jeans of various styles, including skinny, flare, torn and high-waisted, are a consistent choice among students. With the progress of the fashion industry, more and more interesting denim apparel appeared, such as different types of jeans – ripped, flare and straight, along with various denim skirts, shorts and skorts.

Skorts are a fashion trend that combines the look of a skirt with the functionality of shorts. It usually has a front part in the form of a skirt with shorts underneath, which provides comfort, mobility and modesty. Skorts became popular in the 1990s and still remain a versatile and practical option for various activities, from casual wear to sports and recreation. Many students create outfits with these fashion items, ranging from sporty to fancy.

“I love skorts, I think it is one of the best fashion inventions. You feel so free in them. I wear them to any occasion, for school, for the night out or any leisure activity,” Bierma said.

With cooler weather in the upcoming months hopefully imminent, students will rely on layering. Mixing and matching different garments, such as jackets, cardigans and scarves create unique and fashionable outfits. It is also widely popular among professors who have to maintain business casual attire.

It is important to note that fashion trends can vary greatly between schools and regions, and the choice of an individual style should always reflect personal comfort and self-expression.

“Fashion has no rules and when it comes to trends on campus, seeing the diversity of trends is what makes our campus special,” Cuccia concluded.