Check out where SLU students are spending their time

An important part of each semester is balancing studying with socializing. As the new school year has begun, many students are heading to their regular study and social haunts.

Whether you like to zone out in a secluded area or be in the middle of the chaos, a wide range of study spaces are available to Southeastern students. For returning students, their trusted areas around campus are crucial to getting work done.

The fourth floor of Sims Memorial Library, the benches behind Garrett Hall and the outside of the Contemporary Art Gallery are all places students have identified as places where they can go to study in peace.

Macy Businelle, a junior psychology major, said, “I definitely prefer the quieter spots. They really help me focus on what I’m doing with no distractions, so I tend to be more productive.”

Places like the Student Union, the on-campus Starbucks, the seating outside of the Office for Student Engagement and the tables outside of Fayard Hall are great places for students looking for more of an energetic environment to get their creative juices flowing.

Not only are people drawn to areas on campus, but to the downtown area as well. Businesses such as Luma and Courtyard Cafe are popular places for students to socialize and study while enjoying delicious coffee and pastries.

Fresh Suanarsa, a sophomore international management major, said, “Courtyard is one of my favorite cafes in Hammond. The staff there are so friendly and respectful and the decorations are beautiful. Especially outside the cafe in the back, it is so pretty out there. I would recommend Courtyard as a nice place to visit with friends.”

If you’re wishing to take the socializing into the night, downtown has an array of eateries and watering holes.

Brady’s on SW Railroad Avenue is a laid-back and fun spot for grabbing a bite with friends and hosts karaoke each Friday night starting at 10 p.m. Other beloved nightlife spots include The Brown Door, Fifth’s and Cate Street Pub.

No matter where they go, students should ensure that while putting time and effort towards academics this fall semester and beyond, they are also putting time and effort towards themselves.