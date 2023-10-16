The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Get active with intramurals

Tori Collins, Staff Reporter October 16, 2023
Students+gather+around+the+goal+to+practice+flag+football+outside+of+Strawberry+Stadium.+
Courtesy of Marshall Graves
Students gather around the goal to practice flag football outside of Strawberry Stadium.

Intramurals are in full swing for the Fall 2023 season. As flag football comes to an end, indoor volleyball teams are making their way into the spotlight. 

“They are full season sports, so we’ll do a four, maybe five game regular season and then play the playoffs where we crown a champion. The winner goes to LCIRSA to compete in the state tournament,” Marshall Graves, assistant director of competitive sports and fitness services, said.  

The Louisiana Collegiate Intramural-Recreational Sports Association State Tournament (LCIRSA) will be hosted at Nicholls State University on Nov. 14-19. The intramural teams face a variety of different opponents when competing. 

“Our teams get to play Nicholls, ULL, ULM, LA Tech, and so on and so forth. All Louisiana school systems compete except LSU,” Graves said. 

During the spring, there are even more opportunities to get active on campus. Outdoor soccer, basketball and softball are all great ways to continue being a part of intramural sports after the fall semester comes to a close. 

SLU intramurals offer small tournaments throughout the semester, along with team sports. 

“Right now we’re going to offer a three on three basketball tournament. Last fall semester, we did a two on two beach volleyball tournament and another outdoor soccer tournament,” Graves said.

Intramural sports are a great way to get on the court or field without the stress of being on an official SLU team. 

“Intramurals are for students who are looking to be active. This is a good way for them to play organized team sports and have fun,” Graves said. 

Claudia Vallet, a freshman nursing major, discussed how intramurals gave her the opportunity to continue her passion for volleyball in college.

 “I’m excited to play intramural volleyball because I have always had a passion for the sport. I love the sport and the thrill of competing,” she explained. 

Intramural sports allow students three different types of opportunities to expand their horizons and find out which option works best for them. 

One way a student can take advantage of intramural sports is by signing up as a free agent. This allows students to be drafted by a team that is already formed. Secondly, you can join a team if someone you know is a captain. Finally, you can become a captain and form your own team.

Students must show their student ID to play. Students can sign up and organize their teams on IMleagues.  
