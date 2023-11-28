The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Alpha Phi Alpha’s black and gold pageant returns after eight-year hiatus

Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-ChiefNovember 28, 2023
Dasyonne Brashear
The newly crowned Miss Black and Gold Zsane Wicker doing a walk around the stage with her crown and bouquet at the pageant.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, the Kappa Nu chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hosted the first Miss Black and Gold Scholarship Pageant in eight years. 

The pageant featured four contestants: Nadia Washington, a senior behavioral science major; Zsane Wicker, a senior strategic communication major; Janaya Prout, a senior kinesiology major concentrating in exercise science; and Jamari Sonia, a senior health science major.

“We wanted to bring back the Miss Old Gold and Black pageant because we wanted to give the ladies of Southeastern Louisiana University a chance to show off themselves in an elegant way,” said Alpha Phi Alpha Vice President Kidric Gray Jr.

The pageant allowed contestants to showcase their community involvement, talent and communication skills through seven categories including judges’ interviews, achievements and projections, creative and performing arts, lifestyle and fitness, poise and appearance (evening gown competition), oral expression and scholarship.

“The Miss Old Gold and Black Scholarship Pageant’s primary purpose is to foster and exhibit the inseparable connection between etiquette, poise and success amongst young women. This pageant spotlights the young women’s grace, self-confidence, communication skills, intelligence and beauty while being able to serve as a role model for their communities,” Gray said.

“The Miss Black and Gold Pageant encompasses true womanhood, success and confidence. Academic excellence and scholarship are greatly stressed in the competition with the fraternity providing the contestants with scholarships to assist with the financial obligations associated with post-secondary studies. It gives young women the opportunity to break barriers and set goals they can achieve in preparation and completion for the competition,” Gray said.

In the end, there could only be one winner. Wicker took home the crown and title as Southeastern’s 2023 Miss Black and Gold. Prout was awarded first runner up and Washington won Miss Congeniality.

“Winning the pageant is an indescribable feeling of joy, accomplishment and gratitude.  As I was being crowned, I found myself trying to hold back tears of happiness. It was an affirmation of the hard work, dedication and support from those around me. This has boosted my confidence and provided a platform to amplify my advocacy efforts. I am truly honored and excited to represent such a prestigious title,” Wicker said.

Wicker will now go on to represent the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. at the district pageant in January 2024 in Shreveport.
About the Contributor
Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-Chief
Dasyonne Brashear is a marketing major from Loranger. She started working for Student Publications in the Fall of 2021. She enjoys reading, taking pictures and playing with her dog, Daisy, in her free time.
